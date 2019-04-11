Story Highlights South Western beat Spring Grove 99-51 in a girls' track-and-field meet Thursday.

Both girls' teams entered the meet at 3-0 in Division I action.

Zaiyah Marshall won the long jump, triple jump and 100 dash, and anchored a winning relay.

Buy Photo South Western's Kayla Brooks competes in the Triple Jump during track & field action against Spring Grove in Jackson Township, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

SPRING GROVE — They don’t call them the Mustangs for nothing.

That’s what the Spring Grove track teams found out Thursday afternoon when the Rockets hosted South Western in a pivotal York-Adams League Division I showdown.

With both of the girls’ teams at 3-0 heading into Thursday’s clash, the Mustangs proved that they were a notch above the home team. South Western claimed an impressive 99-51 victory over the Rockets on the girls' side, while the Mustangs scored an 86.5-63.5 triumph on the boys' end.

“South Western just had too many horses,” Spring Grove coach Eric Baumgardner said. “We just didn’t have enough to keep up with them.”

The visitors were able to rack up huge margins by winning 14 of the 18 events.

Buy Photo South Western's Alexandra Ice competes in Pole Vaulting during track & field action against Spring Grove in Jackson Township, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Mustang stars: Zaiyah Marshall, Taylor Geiman, Isabella Gilberto and Alyssa Steipler combined to help the Mustangs capture 10 events. Marshall won the long jump, triple jump and 100 dash, while also anchoring the winning 400 relay. Geiman won the javelin and anchored the victorious 1,600 relay, while Steipler claimed first in the shot put and discus. Gilberto won the 800 run while helping the 3,200 relay to a first-place finish.

“Their horses are better than our horses,” Baumgardner said. “We’ve lost three meets over the past four years and they were all to South Western. We’ll keep working.”

Sophie Kline was a bright spot for the Rockets. The junior took first in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. Kline also finished third in the 800 run behind Gilberto and SW’s Alyssa Bentzel.

“We had to move her around,” Baumgardner said. “We took her out of the high jump, where she would have normally finished second or third.”

Buy Photo South Western's Bella Gilberto wins the Girls' 800 during track action in Jackson Township, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Schedule an issue: While not using it as an excuse, Baumgardner expressed his frustration with the track schedule in the Y-A League, which can be a grind. Like the Mustangs, the Rockets had a meet Tuesday before Thursday’s tussle. Then on Saturday, the Rockets will take part in the Hempfield Invitational.

“It’s not ideal,” he said. “I coached in Maryland for 10 years and we didn’t run any dual meets. We strictly had invitationals on Saturdays so we had all week to prepare and train the kids at a high level. So having two dual meets in one week is just hard. So we had to shut some kids down and move others to other places. I think that if we went to a tri-meet system and run three or four over the year and do it as a double-dual, as opposed to all these dual meets, (it would be better). Division I is just brutal.”

Buy Photo South Western's Zaiyah Marshall, left, takes the baton from Kayla Brooks as they compete in the Girls' 400 Relay during track action against Spring Grove in Jackson Township, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Boys' meet: On the boys' side, the Mustangs won 11 events, highlighted by big wins from Tim Shoul and Dustin Edwards. Shoul captured the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, while also helping the 3,200 relay to victory. Edwards won the 110 hurdles and the high jump, while also anchoring the winning 1,600 relay.

Tyree Brooks had a nice night for the Rockets. He won the 100 and 200 dashes in addition to helping the 400 relay team triumph.

OTHER BOYS'

TRACK & FIELD

York Suburban 80, West York 70: At Suburban, the Trojans were led individually by Illanzo Feliciano, who captured the triple jump, long jump and 400. Teammate Andrew Pakey won the 110 and 300 hurdles. For the Bulldogs, Andrew Lamanna won the shot put and high jump.

New Oxford 89, Susquehannock 61: At Glen Rock, individually for the Colonials, Connor Becker won the 100 and 200 dashes, while Abdul Janneh won the long jump and triple jump.

OTHER GIRLS'

TRACK & FIELD

York Suburban 86, West York 64: At Suburban, individually for the Trojans, Tasia Smiley won the 100 and 200. As a team, Suburban captured first place in two of the three relays. For the Bulldogs, Tesia Thomas won the long jump, high jump and triple jump.

Susquehannock 102.5, New Oxford 46.5: At Glen Rock, individually for the Warriors, Sebreena Fehringer won the 100 and 200 dashes, while Shelby Derkosh won the 400 and triple jump. Susquehannock won 10 of the 11 events on the track.

SOFTBALL

West York 13, Biglerville 0 (5 innings): At West York, Dorian Ilyes led the Bulldogs by throwing a five-inning shutout, striking out five, walking two and allowing two singles. Also for West York, Savannah Bortner went 2 for 3, including a triple, with three RBIs and one run scored; Alexis Colon went 3 for 3 with one run scored; Hannah Harlacher went 2 for 2 with two runs scored; Alli Cullen went 2 for 3 with one run scored; Breanna Harvey tripled with two RBIs and one run scored; and Haley Krewson doubled.

York Tech 11, Hanover 1: Alissa Shue threw five innings of one-run ball and Zeyonee Hawkins hit a three-run home run in the Spartans’ win. Shue struck out two, walked one and allowed three hits. Her lone run allowed was unearned. Shue went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs. Josilyn Bond doubled and Alazaya Watts tripled. The Spartans stole nine bases.

BASEBALL

Red Lion 5, Wilson 5 (9 innings): At Wilson, the Lions and the Bulldogs played to a 5-5 deadlock. C.J. Czerwinski hit a two-run single in the seventh to send the game to extra innings. The senior then got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the ninth to keep the game tied, which was called because of darkness. Red Lion’s other RBIs came from Nathan Hodgkinson and Adam Naylor. Kyle Daugherty and Ben Price both chipped in with doubles. After Cole Daugherty allowed four runs in two innings to start, Price threw 5 1/3 innings of one-run relief. He struck out four and walked three.

Eastern York 11, Fairfield 3: At Fairfield, Emmit Silar led the Golden Knights by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored. Also for Eastern, Evan Rishell went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Jacob Bardo doubled with four RBIs and one run scored, Nate Dandridge went 2 for 2 with one run scored and while Dyson Renn doubled. For the Green Knights, Austin Riley went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Nic Wheeler went 2 for 3 with one run scored. Eastern improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in Y-A D-III.

South Western 3, Susquehannock 2: At Hanover, the Mustangs plated the game-winning run in walk-off fashion by breaking a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh. Mustangs pitchers Alex Klinger, Garrett Wilson and Joey Harris combined to strike out eight, walk five and allow one earned run. For the Warriors, Noah Miller went 3 for 4, while Hayden Roberts doubled with one run scored, Cole Weigard doubled with one RBI and C.J. Munch doubled. Munch also started the game on the mound, throwing 5 2/3 innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing one earned run in a no-decision.

York Tech 3, Hanover 0: At Spry, Zadin Zorbaugh led the Spartans by throwing a shutout, striking out six, walking three and allowing five singles. Zorbaugh also helped himself out at the plate by hitting a triple and scoring one run. Also for Tech, Juan Lopez went 2 for 3 with two doubles and one RBI and Cam Schanberger doubled. For the Nighthawks, Hunter Laugerman went 2 for 3, while Andrew Worley went 2 for 4.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

West York 3, Lititz Christian 0: At Lititz, the Bulldogs won, 25-23, 25-22, 26-24. Alex McClellan led the Bulldogs with 16 kills, seven digs and five aces. Also for the Bulldogs, Jason McSherry had 33 assists, Mike Washington had nine kills and Adam Hersey had 24 digs.

York Suburban 3, Manheim Central 2: At Suburban, the Trojans won the nonleague match of Class 2-A state powers, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13. Nate Bowman led the Trojans with 25 kills, six digs and nine blocks. Also for Suburban, Noah Chojnacki had 50 assists, nine digs and three kills; Harrison Perring had 10 kills and seven blocks; and Harrison Gettle had 13 blocks and three assists. Suburban came into the match ranked No. 1 in the state in 2-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Manheim Central was ranked No. 6.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Northeastern 4, Spring Grove 1: The host Bobcats easily defeated the Rockets to improve 8-1 overall and 5-1 in Y-A D-I. Sam Sidle and Ryan McElwain won their singles matches, while Seth Sidle/Evans Gibbs and Carter Crebs/Trenton Clouser won their doubles matches. Graham Pantalone defeated Erick Sowers in three sets for Spring Grove’s win.

New Oxford 5, Susquehanock 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials received straight-set singles victories from Justin Gruver, Brian Klunk and Michael Pagnanelli. The Colonials improved to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in Y-A D-I.

Manheim Central 3, Central York 2: Jacob Stewart and Michael Gilliland won in singles for Central's points.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.