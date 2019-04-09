. (Photo: .)

The York Tech boys' track-and-field program continued its strong start to the 2019 season on Tuesday.

The Spartans grabbed a 96-53 triumph over visiting Fairfield to improve to 3-0 in York-Adams Division III.

Individually for the Spartans, Uriah Amparo won the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Jaiere Alford won the 100 and 200 dashes.

As a team, Tech captured first in 13 of the 18 events.

For the Green Knights, Gabriel Schubring won the 3,200 and 1,600 runs.

The Tech girls fell to Fairfield, 115-34.

Milly Heinbaugh led the Green Knights by capturing first in the 100 and 200 dashes and long jump. The Green Knights captured first in 16 of the 18 events.

OTHER BOYS'

TRACK AND FIELD

New Oxford 102, Eastern York 48: At New Oxford, individually for the Colonials, Connor Becker on the 200 and 400. For the Golden Knights, Demonte Martin won the high jump and 110 and 300 hurdles, while Drake Brown won the discus and shot put.

York Suburban 90, Gettysburg 59: At Suburban, individually for the Trojans, Illano Feliciano won the triple jump and long jump, while Alex Fuhrman won the discus and shot put and Andrew Paskey won the 110 and 300 hurdles. As a team, Suburban captured first in all three relays. The Trojans are 3-0 in Y-A D-II.

OTHER GIRLS'

TRACK AND FIELD

New Oxford 84, Eastern York 66: At New Oxford, Isabella Bankert led the Colonials by capturing first in the 100 and 300 hurdles. For the Golden Knights, Olivia McLain won the 3,200 and 1,600, Emily Hoyer won the 100 and 200, Maya Stump won the long jump and triple jump and Emily Smith won the shot put and discus.

Gettysburg 86, York Suburban 64: At Suburban, Kelly Oaster led the Warriors to the victory by capturing first in the 400 and 800 runs. For the Trojans, Katie Wand won the javelin, high jump and long jump. Teammate Tasia Smiley won the 100 and 200 dashes.

BOYS' TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Lancaster Country Day 0: At Lancaster Country Day, the Wildcats received singles victories from Holden Koons, Jonathan Burns and Sebastian May. In doubles, Noah May and Cameron Koons combined to win the No. 1 match, while Jack Lynam and Vincent Villani combined to win the No. 2 match. Dallastown improved to 11-0 with the nonconference win.

Northeastern 5, Central York 0: At Manchester, the Bobcats received singles victories from Josh Sanders, Lance Fries and Tony Damian. In doubles, Ryan McElwain and Haydne Golden won the No. 1 match, while Sam Sidle and Erick Sowers won the No. 2 match. The Bobcats improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Y-A D-I.

Buy Photo Maelynn Leber, seen here in a file photo, got the complete-game win for Eastern York on Tuesday against New Oxford. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

SOFTBALL

Eastern York 5, New Oxford 3: At New Oxford, Maelynn Leber led the Golden Knights by throwing a complete game, striking out four, walking none and allowing one earned run. Leber also helped herself out at the plate by going 2 for 4, including a double, while collecting three RBIs. Teammate Morgan Winter went 3 for 4 with a double and one run scored. For the Colonials, Mikayla Hagerman went 2 for 3, including a solo homer. First-place Eastern improved to 4-2 overall and in Y-A D-II.

BASEBALL

Kennard-Dale 9, York High 3: Jason Williams hit a grand slam and Matt Tracey overcame a rough first inning in the Rams’ win. Kennard-Dale (5-1 overall and in Y-A D-III) was up 4-3 in the fifth when Williams hit his long ball. Tracey allowed three runs (two earned) in the first but settled down in the next five. He struck out seven in six innings and allowed seven hits. K-D’s other RBIs came from Garrett Lowe (two), Constantine Gereny and Wyatt McCleary. The Rams stole 10 bases. For York High (2-6 overall and 1-5 in D-III), Erick Hernandez, Jose Rodriquez and Carlos Tejeda each had an RBI in the first. Bearcats starting pitcher Rafael de Aza struck out nine and allowed four runs (two earned) in four innings.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Eastern York 16, Red Lion 14: At Wrightsville, Addy Malone led the Golden Knights to the victory by scoring eight goals. Also for Eastern, Victoria Zerbe scored four goals, while Ellie Lippy scored two goals. For the Lions, Kaiya Edwards scored four goals, while Allie Dettinger and Chloe Vega each scored two goals.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Dallastown 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats rolled past the Rams, 25-9, 25-12, 25-14 to improve to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in Y-A action.