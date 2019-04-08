Story Highlights The Spring Grove softball team earned a 4-1 win over Dallastown on Monday.

Hailey Kessinger got the complete-game four-hit win, striking out four.

The first-place Rockets improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in York-Adams Division I.

Spring Grove's Hannah Gartrell, seen here in a file photo, finished with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored in the Rockets' 4-1 win over Dallastown on Monday. One of Gartrell's hits was a two-run homer in the seventh inning. (Photo: Bil Bowden photo)

DALLASTOWN — After playing a little small ball early in the seventh inning against Dallastown, the Spring Grove softball team was ready to play a little long ball.

After a pair of bunts that were misplayed, resulting in the go-ahead run scoring, Hannah Gartrell smoked a two-run homer over the temporary fence that was just installed at Dallastown this season.

Those three runs were more than enough for Rocket starter Hailey Kessinger. The Spring Grove standout shut down the Wildcats in the bottom of the seventh to cap off a pivotal 4-1 triumph.

The Rockets remained unbeaten on the season after improving to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in York-Adams Division I. Dallastown dropped to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the division.

“That felt really good,” said Kessinger, who allowed four hits while striking out four. “Just having that extra comfort going in (to the seventh inning) is nice because it can be stressful when it’s really close and it’s the final inning.”

Wildcats hurt by errors: Sloppy defense by the home team helped spur the Rockets throughout the contest. The Wildcats committed five errors, including the misplays on back-to-back plays to start the seventh.

That set the stage for Gartrell, who finished her three-hit day at the plate with a home run.

“That was big,” Spring Grove coach Mark Hull said. “Two big runs there.”

Spring Grove's Hailey Kessinger, seen here in a file photo, threw a complete-game four-hitter on Monday in the Rockets' 4-1 win over Dallastown. She struck out four without a walk. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

Trailing 1-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth, the Wildcats were able to break through against Kessinger with a long ball of their own. Dallastown’s Ashton Crump led off the fifth with a shot just over the fence.

Without the fencing in place, Hull felt that ball would have been caught.

“The fence definitely hurt us there,” he said.

Kessinger comes up big: Kessinger, however, shook that off and saved her best for when she needed it the most. After Wildcat pitcher Kelsie Merriman reached on an error and Elaina Winemiller singled, moving Merriman to third later in the fifth, the Rocket pitcher stranded both runners with two outs in the frame by fanning Shauna Stotler to keep the score tied at 1-1 heading into the sixth.

“I knew that this was a big game,” Kessinger said. “I knew that we really needed to focus.”

Without those two costly errors in the seventh, both Hull and Dallastown coach Leanne Potts-Jones would have expected a long extra-inning future between the two teams.

“I think Hailey and Kelsie are two of the best pitchers in the league,” Hull said.

Merriman strong for Dallastown: Merriman was terrific for the most part. The Dallastown standout struck out 11 over seven frames.

“It came down to defense,” Potts-Jones said. “Errors. I tell them all the time that defense wins and today we didn’t have the defense.”

Rockets still not comfortable: While the Rockets got a little more room over the rest of the pack in a hotly contested Division I, Kessinger and Hull know that the margin for victory in these types of games is often pretty small.

“We just got to keep plugging,” Hull said. “I don’t feel comfortable with South Western (their next opponent) or Central (who they play later in the week). The whole Division I is tough. It’s tough.”

OTHER SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 15, York High 0 (3 innings): At Fawn Grove, the Rams rolled behind a three-inning perfect game from Julie Rubelmann, who struck out five. K-D had just one hit, but took advantage of 11 walks, seven hit batters and two York errors.

Susquehannock 3, Dover 0: At Glen Rock, Caroline Folfas led the Warriors by throwing a complete game, striking out six, walking one and allowing two hits. Susquehannock's Anna Bryan and Kendra Gemmill each went 2 for 3 with a solo homer, while Allyson Koller went 2 for 3 with one RBI.

York Catholic 12, York Tech 3: At Spry, Kelleigh Pollock led the Irish by going 3 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for the Irish, Grace Gardini went 3 for 5 with four runs scored; Rebecca Baum went 2 for 2 with three runs scored, one RBI and two walks; and Sarah Nigro went 2 for 4. Baum also threw a complete game, striking out 17 and walking one. For the Spartans, Alissa Shue went 3 for 3 with a homer, three RBIs and one run scored, while Alazaya Watts went 2 for 3 with a triple and one run scored.

Eastern York 19, York Suburban 2 (5 innings): At Suburban, Analise Fenwick led the Golden Knights by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and two walks. Also for Eastern, Ella Cornwell went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Kelsey Felix doubled with three RBIs, two walks and two runs scored; Morgan Winter went 2 for 2 with two runs scored; and Gillian Toomey had three RBIs. For the Trojans, Emily Myers went 2 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI, while Madie Barshinger doubled with one RBI.

Littlestown 5, West York 3: At Littlestown, Alexis Colon (two doubles) and Breanna Harvey (homer, two RBIs) led West York's attack in the loss. Amaya Bowman pitched a complete-game eight hitter to get the win for Littlestown, striking out six. Kacie Frock led Littlestown's offense with two hits (including a homer), three RBIs and two runs scored.

BASEBALL

Red Lion 9, Central York 3: At Central, Ben Price (four hits, double, three runs, RBI), Adam Naylor (two hits, double, four RBIs), Nathan Hodgkinson (two hits, double, two walks, two RBIs) and Channing Bratton (double, RBI) powered the Lions' 12-hit attack. Hodgkinson also got the win, going six innings and allowing two earned runs. He struck out four without a walk. Landon Ness (two hits, homer, RBI, run), Cannon Maye (two hits, RBI) and Ryan Pepler (triple, run) led Central. Red Lion improved to 4-1 both overall and in Y-A D-I.

Dallastown 4, Spring Grove 0: At Dallastown, Morgan Smith pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out two without a walk. Trent Rowland had two of Dallastown's five hits and scored a run, while Darren Sciortino doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run. Zach Kauffman, Dylan Spangler and Dylan Shaffer doubled for Spring Grove. First-place Dallastown improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in Y-A D-I.

York Catholic 11, York Tech 1 (5 innings): At Spry, Chance Petteys pitched a five-innning, five-hit complete game to get the win. He struck out three without a walk. The Irish offense was led by Anthony Catterall (three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, three runs), Bryan Bullen (two hits, five RBIs, run), Tony Staub (two hits, three runs), Luke Kordaz (two hits, RBI, run) and Owen Leese (two hits, two runs).

Dover 4, Susquehannock 2: At Glen Rock, Dover's Zack Coop got the win, going five innings while allowing one earned run and two hits. He struck out seven and walked three. Andrew Chronister got the save with two innings of one-hit shutout relief, striking out five, without a walk. Owen Kennell doubled and drove in two runs for Dover, while Chronister tripled and drove in a run. Ben Laubach had two hits and a run scored for Susquehannock. Noah Miller pitched well for Susquehannock, allowing three earned runs over 6 2/3 innings.

Northeastern 4, South Western 3: At Hanover, Nathan Toomey went five innings and gave up three runs to get the win, while Robbie Elzinga pitched two shutout innings in relief to get the save. Elzinga also had a hit, two walks and scored two runs. Bryce Snyder (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Jacob Cederberg (two hits) and Jaden Hennel (double, RBI) also excelled at the plate for Northeastern. Derek Huff led South Western with two hits and an RBI. Garrett Wilson pitched well in relief for South Western, allowing one run over five innings.

Bermudian Springs 4, Eastern York 1: At Wrightsville, Tyler Reinert led the Eagles by throwing a complete game, striking out seven and walking one, while allowing three hits. Reinert also was 2 for 3 at the plate. Teammate Shane Starner went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. For the Golden Knights, Owen Shimmel threw six innings, striking out seven and walking three.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 14, South Western 3: At Hanover, the Warriors improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the Y-A action. Gavin Held (five goals, two assists), Allen Clapp (goal, five assists), Ben Wilson (two goals, two assists), Matt Allen (three goals), Alex Martuszewski (goal, two assists), Ben Tomasic (two goals) and Connor Kernan (16 saves) led the Warriors.

BOYS' TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Spring Grove 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats improved to 10-0 overall and 6-0 in Y-A D-I. The Wildcats lost just one game over the five matches. Holden Koons, Jonathan Burns and Noah May each won 6-0, 6-0 in singles. Jack Lynam/Daniel Wu and Vincent Villani/Clay Ness won in doubles.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.