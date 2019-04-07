Story Highlights The 60th annual Herb Schmidt Relays was held on Friday at York Suburban High.

The host school, York Suburban, won the overall title in Division II.

In Division I, Hershey High School captured the overall team championship.

Herb Schmidt, center, is honored with a plaque to commemorate the 60th running of the Herb Schmidt Relays. The event was held at York Suburban High School. Pictured with Schmdt are Josh Leik, left, and Dave Wickenheiser. Leik is the Suburban Booster Club president and Wickenheiser is Suburban's former track coach and the meet director. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK SUBURBAN)

One of the annual rites of the spring sports season was held Friday despite wet and cold conditions.

The 60th Herb Schmidt Relays was held at York Suburban High, and the host school came away with multiple team championships, including the overall Division II title.

The relays-only event began in April of 1960 as the West York Relays. Schmidt, then the head track-and-field coach at West York, started the relays. When Schmidt, a shop teacher and later a high school and middle school principal, left for Suburban in the 1960s, he took the relays with him.

The relays were renamed the Herb Schmidt Relays in 2010 to honor the founder.

It's among the longest-running relays in the state. Schools from four different counties competed in this year's event.

During Friday's event, Schmidt was honored with a plaque honoring him and commemorating the 60th running of the event.

York Suburban won the overall D-II boys' and girls' combined championship, followed by Susquehannock, West York, Dover and Eastern York.

Suburban also finished first in the D-II boys' track events, boys' track-and-field events and D-II girls' track-and-field events. Susquehannock won the D-II boys' field events and D-II girls' track events. West York won the D-II girls' field events.

Hershey won the overall D-I boys' and girls' combined championship, followed by Dallastown, Central York, Red Lion and Northeastern.

Dallastown also finished first in D-I boys' field events, while Red Lion was first in the D-I girls' field events. Hershey won the other D-I team crowns.

OTHER LOCAL

PREP NOTES

Dallastown softball team wins Keystone Cup: The Dallastown softball team won the Keystone Cup on Saturday at Lower Dauphin, defeating the host team, 12-0, and Hempfield, 4-1.

In the win vs. Lower Dauphin, Kelsie Merriman and Bri Rufo only allowed three combined hits and zero runs. The Dallastown defense played errorless ball behind them. Merriman led the Dallastown offense with two doubles and three RBIs. Elaina Winemiller and Shauna Stotler had two hits and four RBIs each. Tessa Thompson and Ashton Crump also had two hits apiece.

Against Hempfield, the Wildcats were sparked by Barbara Black's three-run homer. Merriman was back on the mound, striking out five and scattering seven hits.

Dallastown improved to 6-1 overall and is scheduled to play host to Spring Grove on Monday afternoon in a York-Adams Division I showdown. Dallastown is 4-1 in D-I, while the Rockets (6-0 overall) lead D-I at 4-0.

Wildcats continue to roll on tennis courts: The Dallastown Wildcats continued their unbeaten season on Friday by winning the Keystone Cup title at Wisehaven Tennis Center.

Dallastown earned 5-0 triumphs over Lower Dauphin and Hempfield to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Holden Koons, Jonathan Burns and Sebastian May each won a pair straight-set singles victories to lead Dallastown. Koons, the defending District 3 Class 3-A singles champion, didn't lose a game in either of his matches.

Central York wins boys' volleyball title: The Central York boys' volleyball team picked up another tournament title over the weekend.

The Panthers went 12-0 en route to winning the Fox Chapel Invitational, beating Pine Richland in the title match, 25-19.

Central, which is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, had previously won the North Allegheny Tournament a couple weeks ago.

West York, Red Lion college commitments: West York and Red Lion high schools recently announced college commitments by their athletes.

The West York commitments are: Aidan Clark, soccer, Penn State Harrisburg; Maddie Deller, soccer, Lebanon Valley; Samuel Flemmens, lacrosse, Hood; Luke Foery, swimming, Alfred; Claudia Gross, track and field, King; Shane Kauffman, football, Lebanon Valley; Gianna Krincok, volleyball, Virginia Wesleyan; Alex McClellan, basketball, Penn State Altoona; Kieran McKee, swimming, Penn State Altoona; Julia Rill, volleyball, Lebanon Valley; Frank Veloce, wrestling, Lycoming; and Justin Wetzel, baseball, Piedmont.

The Red Lion commitments are: Jared Truett, swimming, Immaculata; Jason Nazarenus, lacrosse, Elizabethtown; Ben Hornerger, lacrosse, Florida Institute of Technology; Zachary Mentzer, lacrosse, York; Cole Daugherty, baseball, Shepherd; Blake Hildebrand, volleyball, Elizabethtown; Alexis Shoemaker, field hockey, Eastern; Branden Ebersole, soccer, Misericordia; Tyler Ness, football, Westminster; and Elijah Workinger, football, Millersville.

Suburban's LeCates hits milestone: York Suburban's Evan LeCates recently reached a lacrosse milestone.

LeCates went over the 100-point mark for his career last week. He has 68 goals and 33 assists for his career. This season, he has 30 goals and nine assists in six games, which surpasses his point total for all of last season.

He's helped Suburban to a 5-1 start, including a 4-1 mark in the York-Adams League.

