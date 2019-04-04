Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, April 4. Scores will be posted as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Central York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Eastern York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Dallastown at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at West York, 5:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
Dover at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Dallastown at Central York, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dover, 7 p.m.
West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Waynesboro at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Harrisburg, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Big Spring at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Waynesboro at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
York Country Day at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
Dover at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.