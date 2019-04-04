Story Highlights The York High baseball team defeated Hanover 8-4 on Thursday.

It was York High's first win of the season after five losses.

It was York High's first varsity baseball victory since 2012.

Buy Photo The Bearcats congratulates pitcher Joseph Garabito Torres after he was presented with the game ball after York High defeated Hanover, Thursday, April 4, 2019. This was the Bearcats first baseball win since 2012. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Ever since the 2012 season ended, the York City School District has been without a varsity baseball program.

So, when new head coach Dave Carr took over the program just under two months ago in York High’s first season back in the York-Adams League, he didn’t know what to expect.

What he quickly found out, however, is that the desire to field a team was fairly strong. Nearly two dozen students signed up to play for the Bearcats.

By no means, however, has it been easy for Carr. While York High did play a junior varsity-only schedule a season ago, playing at the varsity level is a much tougher chore. Heading into Thursday’s home contest against Hanover, the Bearcats were 0-5. That includes a disappointing 20-2 loss against Eastern York Wednesday.

While Carr and his staff still see a lot of room for improvement, the Bearcats did reward their coach with the program’s first victory since 2012 with an 8-4 triumph over the Nighthawks.

“This was a big one,” Carr said moments before several of his players emptied a few bottled waters over the coach’s head. “We’ve had four close games this year where we lost by just a run or two. I think it’s just all about getting these guys to learn how to win.”

Learning lessons: Carr reminded his team in the postgame huddle that winning games starts with winning practices. Carr, whose sons Michael and Tracy played baseball at Dallastown in high school, lamented the team’s poor practice Tuesday and how that carried over to a very disappointing showing against the Golden Knights the next day.

Learning those lessons is an important step in the right direction.

“I took the job on Feb. 1 and I’m trying to create a winning culture here,” he said. “I’m hoping to carry these kids through here for a little while.”

Language barrier: One of the biggest hurdles that Carr has encountered so far is a language barrier. Nearly the entire squad is made up of native Spanish-speaking players. While they all do speak English, there have been some challenges in getting things communicated.

Fortunately for Carr, he found a perfect assistant coach — Alexander Nova, a York City police officer who speaks Spanish — to help him in that regard.

“I don’t know how we found each other, but we have similar philosophies on baseball,” Carr said. “And sometimes (communicating) can be a little hectic, but coach Nova puts it right out there to them and it’s pretty easy for me to get through to them.”

Talent is there: The biggest thing that Carr noticed after taking over is that there is no lack of talent on the roster. Many of the players come from the Dominican Republic, where baseball is that nation's No. 1 sport.

“Physically they can play,” he said. “But sometimes they don’t understand the ‘whys.’ And I think that comes from a lack of experience. Hitting the cutoff man is something we still struggle with and we’re still struggling with hitting the curve ball. But we’re working on it.”

Getting academics in order: Improvement on the field hasn’t been the only problem that Carr has encountered so far this season. Back in February, only one of his players was academically eligible to play. Just more than five weeks later, only one player is now ineligible.

“These kids were just looking for some direction,” Carr said. “Maybe some guidance and I’ll even say a little discipline. Once we started talking about that, you saw all of their grades start coming up. We had to get the grades up to allow them to get to the field, and now we’re trying to teach them life lessons on the field.”

In Thursday’s victory, Joseph Garabito Torres picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Catcher Bryan Bauza-Soto and Jose Alejandro Rodriguez each collected two hits to power an eight-hit York High attack.

OTHER BASEBALL

Gettysburg 15, Northeastern 0 (3 innings): At Gettysburg, Ed Dylan led the Warriors by going 3 for 3, including a double. Also for the Warriors, Marshall Mott went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI, and Simeon Davis doubled twice with three runs scored and one RBI. For the Bobcats, Jacob Cederberg had the lone hit.

York Suburban 9, Central York 4: At York, the Brendans carried the Trojans. Brendan Stump had three hits, two runs scored and an RBI, while Brendan Peterson had two hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Spencer Butz doubled with two RBIs and a run scored. Dawson Wood pitched well in relief for Suburban, going 3 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run. Cannon Maye starred for Central, belting two doubles and driving in two runs, while pitching 2 2/3 shutout innings in relief.

Dallastown 12, Susquehannock 0 (6 Innings): At Glen Rock, Evan Beach led the Wildcats by going 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI. Also for Dallastown, Ian Ness went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, Julian Bailey went 2 for 4 with one RBI, Trent Rowland had two runs scored and two RBIs and Peter Capobianco had a homer and two runs scored. For the Warriors, Josh Schmidt went 2 for 2 and Owen Bortner went 2 for 3, including a double. Dallastown improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Y-A D-I. Susquehannock fell to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in D-II.

Bishop McDevitt 14, York Catholic 3: At York, Luke Kordaz led the Irish by going 2 for 3, including a homer, with two RBIs and and two runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Northeastern 2, Eastern York 1: At Wrightsville, Belle Bortner threw a complete game to get the win, striking out five without a walk. Megan Sweitzer doubled and drove in both of the Bobcats' runs in sixth. Maelynn Leber pitched a complete game for Eastern, striking out 12 and walking two. Kelsey Felix had two hits and a run scored for the Golden Knights. Northeastern improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in York-Adams Division I. Eastern fell to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in D-II.

Kennard-Dale 13, Red Lion 3 (6 innings): At Fawn Grove, the Rams pounded out 18 hits, paced by a monster game from Brooke Ashenfelter (four hits, triple, two doubles, six RBIs, four runs). Lyla Ambrose (three hits, triple), Jaedyn McKeon (three hits, two doubles), Alex Smith (two hits), Lexie Kopko (two RBIs, run) and Marguerite DeFranco (homer) also excelled for the Rams. K-D's Alexis Hurley got the complete-game win, striking out four while giving up one earned run.

Dallastown 6, Susquehannock 2: At Glen Rock, Kelsey Merriman led the Wildcats by throwing a complete game, striking out two and walking two. She also went 2 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs. Also for the Wildcats, Tessa Thompson went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored; Barbara Black went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs; and Allison Hoffman went 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored. For the Warriors, Melanie Tomasic went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Anna Bryan went 2 for 3 and Emily Beran homered. Dallastown improved to 4-1 both overall and in Y-A D-I.

Spring Grove 6, Waynesboro 4: At Spring Grove, the Rockets took the nonleague affair to improve to 6-0. Spring Grove's Bryn Sporer homered and doubled with one run scored and one RBI. Also for the Rockets, Hailey Kessinger went 2 for 2 with a triple, two runs scored and two walks; Chloe Sullivan went 2 for 3 with a double, one run scored and one RBI; Siera Guinard went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored; Hannah Gartrell went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI; and Sara Jones threw a complete game, striking out eight and walking one.

Fairfield 18, York Suburban 8 (6 innings): At Suburban, Ryleigh Bolyard led the Green Knights by going 3 for 4, including a double, with four RBIs, five runs scored and one walk. Teammate Haley Bolin tripled and doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Trojans, Madie Barshinger went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and four stolen bases, while Emily Myers picked up two RBIs.

South Western 7, Central York 6: At Central on Wednesday, Jordyn Resetar (three hits, two RBIs, run), Kalyn Thacker (three hits, triple, double, RBI, run) and Mackenie Maher (two hits, homer) powered South Western to the win. Brynn Weigle (three hits, triple, double, RBI, run), Emma Keller (two hits, triple, RBI, run) and Kelci Stonebraker (homer, two RBIs) led Central.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 19, West York 3: At West York, Kenna Hancock led the Warriors by scoring five goals and adding eight assists. Also for the Warriors, Addison Roeder scored five goals, Kalen Hancock had three goals and two assists, Ari Prediger scored three goals and Rachel Oestrike had one goal and three assists. For the Bulldogs, Sydney Sweitzer scored all three goals.

South Western 14, Dallastown 8: At Hanover, Katie Yocum led the Mustangs by scoring five goals and adding one assist. Teammate Caitlyn Coates scored four goals and added one assist. For the Wildcats, Lillian Ritz scored two goals and added one assist, while Abigail Alex scored two goals and Olivia Orendorf scored one goal and had one assist.

York Catholic 18, New Oxford 6: At York Catholic, Sydney Mentzer led the Irish by scoring seven goals. Also for the Irish, Ella Linthicum had four goals and one assist, Natalie Neiman had three goals and one assist and Kennedy Eckert and Shannon Staples each scored two goals and added one assist. For the Colonials, Hailey Linebaugh scored two goals.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 14, West York 3: At Glen Rock, the Warriors rolled behind Allen Clapp (five goals, assist), Gavin Held (four goals, two assists) and Ben Tomasic (three goals, assist). Alex Kohler had two goals and an assist for West York.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Dallastown 0: At Central, the Panthers won, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24. Braden Richard (16 kills, five blocks, five digs), Matt Minkin (eight kills), Brock Anderson (29 assists) and Brandt Kelbaugh (seven digs) led Central.

New Oxford 3, Eastern York 0: At Wrightsville, the Colonials won, 25-14, 25-12, 25-17. Chase Nell led the Colonials with six kills and three aces. Teammate Matt Faust had 21 assists and three digs. For the Golden Knights, Brady Bixler had eight kills and 10 blocks, while Jake Kennell had three kills and three digs and Nolan Reichard had three kills.

Northeastern 3, Red Lion 0: At Manchester, the Bobcats won, 25-18, 25-12, 25-22. Nate Wilson led the Bobcats with 13 kills, three assists and five digs. Also for Northeastern, Austin Richards had three kills and 32 assists, Alex Finch had nine kills and Zech Sanderson had eight kills. For the Lions, Blake Hildebrand had eight kills and three digs, while Jared Bodish had seven kills and Brandon Weinstein had three digs.

West York 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, the Bulldogs grabbed at 25-21, 25-18, 25-23 win. Alex McClellan (16 kills, nine digs) and Adam Hersey (21 digs, 25 assists) led West York.

Spring Grove 3, Dover 0: At Dover, the visitors triumphed, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22. No Spring Grove stats were available. The Dover leaders were Dakota Dehoff (14 kills) and Devin Crone (20 assists).

BOYS’ TENNIS

Gettysburg 5, York Catholic 0: At Springettsbury Park on Wednesday, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Drew Heinzelman, Kaku Baremil and Noe Oberholtzer-Hess to clinch the match.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.