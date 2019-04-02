Story Highlights York Catholic earned a 19-7 win vs. South Western in girls' lacrosse on Tuesday.

Both teams came into the game with unbeaten records.

York Catholic is now 5-0 overall, while South Western fell to 3-1.

Buy Photo York Catholic's Natalie Neiman shoots and scores against South Western, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York Catholic girls’ lacrosse team won another key York-Adams League game on Tuesday afternoon to put itself in prime position for a regular-season title.

The Irish defeated South Western 19-7 to improve to 5-0 on the season and 4-0 in Y-A League play.

Both teams came into the game unbeaten.

The win is York Catholic’s third impressive victory on the young season. The Irish have also defeated two-time state finalist Kennard-Dale, 10-9, and Susquehannock, 8-2.

“We had three of the four strongest opponents early in the season, with South Western, Kennard-Dale and Susquehannock,” York Catholic head coach Rob Linthicum said. “We have those under our belts, and we were fortunate enough to win all of those.”

About the win: The Irish sprinted out to a 6-1 lead early in the match and led 10-3 at halftime.

“The main thing we talked about is we wanted to get out to a fast start,” Linthicum said. “That’s exactly what we wanted to do, was play fast.”

The Irish continued their success in the second half, outscoring the Mustangs (3-1, 3-1) 9-4.

Top scorers: Six different York Catholic players tallied more than one goal.

Sydney Mentzer led the Irish with five goals and two assists, while Olivia Staples followed with four goals and an assist. Natalie Neiman had three goals and two assists, and Ella Linthicum tallied three goals. Shannon Staples followed with two goals and two assists, while Kennedy Eckert scored two goals.

“We have a really balanced attack,” Rob Linthicum said.

The Mustangs were led by Caitlyn Coates (three goals, two assists) and Annie Hacker (two goals, two assists).

Staying focused: The goal for the Irish now, Rob Linthicum said, is to “stay focused.”

“Our goal is to win a division title, and we need to take it one game at a time,” he said. “We can’t overlook anyone. We need to beat everyone in the division to reach our goal.”

OTHER GIRLS'

LACROSSE:

Central York 19, Dover 4: At Dover, Liz Rader led the Panthers by scoring five goals and adding one assist. Also for Central, Abby McFerren had three goals and three assists, Madison Kurland scored three goals, Abby Carlisle had two goals and one assist and Hannah Cunningham and Emily Foxwell each scored two goals. For the Eagles, Paige Lantz scored three goals.

York Suburban 7, Spring Grove 6: At York Suburban, Sofia Corto led the Trojans by scoring two goals and adding one assist. Also for Suburban, Julia Stell and Kamille Wasilewski each scored two goals. For the Rockets, Emma Randisi scored three goals.

New Oxford 13, Red Lion 5: At New Oxford, Savannah Winpigler led the home team to the victory by scoring four goals and adding one assist. For the Lions, Kaiya Edwards scored three goals.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 14, Kennard-Dale 1: At Fawn Grove, the Warriors rolled behind Allen Clapp (three goals, three assists), Gavin Held (three goals, three assists) and Ben Tomasic (four goals, assist)

SOFTBALL

Delone Catholic 3, Kennard-Dale 2: At McSherrystown, Katie Ernst's two-run single in the bottom of the sixth allowed Delone to erase a 2-1 K-D lead. Ernst also homered and finished the game with all three of the Squiettes' RBIs. Lauren Little also had two hits for Delone and scored a run. Maggie Rickrode got the complete-game, three-hit win, striking out six. Alexis Hurley pitched a complete-game six-hitter for K-D, striking out five. Jadeyn McKeon belted a two-run first-inning homer to account for all of the Rams' scoring. Delone improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in York-Adams Division IV. K-D fell to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in D-III.

York Suburban 11, Columbia 5: At Columbia, Taryn Stein (four hits, double, three runs, RBI), Madie Barshinger (four hits, double, three RBIs, run) and Emily Myers (two hits, RBI, two runs) sparked Suburban's 14-hit attack in the nonleague contest. Alex Clancy got the win, allowing one earned run and two hits over four innings with five strikeouts. Olivia Holloway went the final three innings, allowing one earned run with three strikeouts.

Gettysburg 31, York High 0 (2 innings): Jenna Brasee (four hits, three RBIs, run) and Rachel Keller (three hits, four RBIs, run) powered the Warriors.

BOYS' TRACK

West York 93, Eastern York 56: At Wrightsville, individually for the Bulldogs, Shane Kauffman won the 100 and 200 dashes, Joey DeJesus won the 400 run and javelin and Jacob Snyder won the shot put and discus. The Bulldogs captured six of the seven field events.

York Suburban 81, Dover 64: At Dover, Illanzo Feliciano led the Trojans by capturing individual victories in the high jump, 400 and long jump. Andrew Paskey won the 110 and 300 hurdles for Suburban, while Brooks Coughenour won the 100 and 200 dashes. The Eagles captured first in five of the seven field events.

Northeastern 68, Spring Grove 68 (NE wins on tiebreaker, 9-8): At Manchester, Alex Tejada led the Bobcats capturing first in the javelin and shot put. As a team, Northeastern captured first in two of the three relays. For the Rockets, Colson Martin won the long jump and high jump.

GIRLS' TRACK

Eastern York 77, West York 72: At Wrightsville, Olivia McLain and Emily Smith led the Golden Knights. McLain won the 1,600, 800 and 3,200 runs, while Smith captured the javelin, shot put and discus. Also for Eastern, Emily Hoyer won the 100 and 200 dashes. For the Bulldogs, Tesia Thomas won the high jump, triple jump and long jump. Teammate Claudia Gross won the 100 and 300 hurdles.

Dover 77, York Suburban 65: At Dover, Frankie White led the Eagles by taking first in the long jump, triple jump, 100 and 300 hurdles. Teammate Kiara Felston won the discus and shot put.

Spring Grove 96, Northeastern 54: At Manchester, Angel Rohrbaugh and Olivia Hagan led the Rockets by each capturing first in three individual events. Rohrbaugh won the triple jump, long jump and 100, while Hagan won the shot put, discus and javelin. Teammate Morgan Lint won the 400 and 200. The Bobcats captured first in two of the three relays.

BASEBALL

Kennard-Dale 13, Delone Catholic 3 (6 innings): At McSherrystown, the Rams pounded out 21 hits behind Wyat McCleary (five hits, double, four runs, two RBIs), Garrett Meckley (three hits, two doubles, four RBIs) and Garrett Lowe (three hits, double, two RBIs, two runs). Matt Tracey got the complete-game win, striking out five.

BOYS' TENNIS

Northeastern 4, York Suburban 1: At Manchester, Josh Fries and Tony Damian won in singles for the Bobcats, while Ryan McElwain/Haydne Golden and Sam Sidle/Erick Sowers swept the doubles. Parker Lando won in straight sets at No. 1 singles for Suburban's point. Northeastern improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in York-Adams Division I. Suburban fell to 4-2 and 3-2.

New Oxford 5, Dover 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials got straight-set singles wins from Justin Gruver, Brian Klunk and Michael Pagnanelli.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Northeastern 3, West York 0: At West York, the Bobcats cruised, 25-11, 25-18, 25-19. Brady Leman (seven kills), Tristan Schrauder (10 digs) and Austin Richards (37 assists) paced Northeastern. Adam Hersey (20 assists), Gabe Mummert (eight kills) and Alex McClellan (seven digs) led West York.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.