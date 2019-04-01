Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, April 1. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Biglerville at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central York, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
West York at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
South Western at Dover, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Hanover, 4 p.m.
Littlestown at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
York Country Day at Lancaster Mennonite, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Dover at Central Dauphin East, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Chambersburg at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
