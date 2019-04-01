. (Photo: .)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, April 1. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Bermudian Springs at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Bermudian Springs at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Biglerville at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Central York, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

West York at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

South Western at Dover, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Hanover, 4 p.m.

Littlestown at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

York Country Day at Lancaster Mennonite, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Dover at Central Dauphin East, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

New Oxford at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Chambersburg at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.