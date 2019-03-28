Story Highlights The York Catholic girls' lacrosse team is off to a 3-0 start this season.

That includes wins over rivals Kennard-Dale and Susquehannock.

The Irish cruised to a 23-3 win over West York on Thursday afternoon.

Buy Photo York Catholic's Sydney Mentzer carries the ball during girls' lacrosse action against West York at York Catholic High School in York City, Thursday, March 28, 2019. York Catholic would win the game 23-3. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The scheduling gods of the York-Adams League certainly didn’t do the York Catholic girls’ lacrosse team any favors this season.

The opening game?

One of the Irish’s biggest rivals in Susquehannock.

The second game?

Kennard-Dale, not only another big rival, but also a two-time state finalist in Class 2-A.

So there were only three ways that the opening two games of the season could go for coach Rob Linthicum’s talented, but young squad — 2-0, 1-1, or 0-2.

Fortunately for Linthicum, in his 11th season at the helm at York Catholic, the Irish were able to begin their season with a shiny 2-0 mark after impressive wins over the Warriors (8-2) last week and Rams (10-9) earlier this week.

With their two biggest regular-season contests out of the way already, what more is there for Linthicum and his team to do until the playoffs begin in May?

According to Linthicum, the message that he has for his team is simple — there’s still a lot of games left to be played.

“We can’t take anybody for granted,” Linthicum said moments after his team capped off a 23-3 victory over visiting West York Thursday afternoon to move to 3-0. “I think there are still plenty of good teams left to play in the league.”

One only need look back a season ago to find the truth in Linthicum’s thinking. The Irish finished with a 10-1-1 mark in league play, that included a victory over Susquehannock (11-1) as well as a tie against K-D (11-0-1). But instead of sharing the regular-season title with the Rams, the Irish were relegated to a third-place finish after falling victim against South Western, a team that finished at 7-5.

“We got beat by South Western last year,” Linthicum said. “And they had a young team so I expect them to be even tougher again this year.”

Freshmen excelling: So, by no means does starting the season 3-0 guarantee that the Irish will finish their campaign unblemished, but it is a very good start, Linthicum will admit.

“Most of our starters are either freshmen or sophomores this year,” he said. “Now I know that a lot of the young girls have played club ball for me in the summer, so I know that they are very good, but there’s always a bit of a question mark about how the freshmen are going to play at the varsity level.”

Linthicum pointed out that his leading scorers in the two victories over K-D and Susquehannock were both freshmen. That trend didn’t hold up Thursday. Linthicum’s daughter, Ella, scored six times in the rout of the Bulldogs.

Another overlooked factor in YC’s early success so far is the fact that defender Paris Masaracchia has been sidelined with a lower-leg injury through the opening week of contests.

So, with all signs pointing toward the Irish as the favorites to win the league this season, Linthicum, who led the program to its only state playoff berth two years ago, is just enjoying the ride for now.

“I’m having a lot of fun right now,” he said. “I mean we have a really fun and fun-loving group here. And we’ve had that in the past, but I tell you that there is no drama with this team. It’s just a great group of girls that all get along together so great.”

OTHER GIRLS’

LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale 17, Dallastown 0: At Fawn Grove, Maria Schneider made 11 saves to record a rare lacrosse shutout in goal. The K-D offense was led by Megan Halczuk (four goals, assist), Amelie Gamache (two goals, two assists), Jenna Soukaseum (three goals), Chloe Fornoff (two goals, assist), Mackenzie Young (two goals, assist) and Jackie Dalton (goal, assist).

South Western 18, Red Lion 4: At Red Lion, Kaiya Edwards led the Lions with three goals in the losing effort.

York Suburban 25, West Shore Christian 1: On Wednesday at Suburban, Kamille Wasilewski led the Trojans with 11 goals and one assist. Also for Suburban, Lulu Mooney had five goals and one assist, Regan Good had three goals, Julia Stell had two goals and two assists and Sofia Corto had one goal and two assists.

New Oxford 8, Dover 7: At Dover, Lauren Dubbs led the Colonials to the victory by scoring four goals. For the Eagles, Paige Lantz scored a game-high six goals, while Kaitlyn DiGiovani added two assists and Katie Sweitzer made 16 stops in goal.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Eastern York 7, Spring Grove 5: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights triumphed behind Bryce Henise (three goals, assist), Cadeyn Michael (two goals), Gavin Evans (goal, assist), Jake Crumling (goal, assist) and Kade Wiley (11 saves). Cameron Beck (three goals) and Robert Wood (14 saves) led Spring Grove.

Susquehannock 15, Delone Catholic 3: At Delone, Gavin Held scored five goals and added three assists in the Warriors’ blowout win. Ben Tomasic followed with three goals and two helpers. Allen Clapp chipped in with three goals and Drew McAleer scored two goals. Susquehannock goalie Connor Kernan had nine saves.

SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 4, Central York 2: In a battle of York-Adams powers, Alexis Hurley pitched the Rams to victory, hurling a five-hit complete game. She struck out six and walked two. Division I Central and Division II K-D are both defending division champions. Alex Smith led K-D's attack with two hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Central's Briana Smith pitched a complete-game seven-hitter, striking out two and walking one. Smith also had two hits, including a double, and a run scored. Kelci Stonebraker homered and drove in both Central runs.

Bermudian Springs 11, Dover 1 (5 innings): At York Springs, Maya Kemper pitched a five-inning two-hitter, striking out two and walking three to get the win. Emily Shearer (three hits, three RBIs, two runs), Abby Hursh (two hits, three runs) and Kemper (two hits, three RBIs) powered the Bermudian attack.

Northeastern 8, New Oxford 7 (8 innnings): At Manchester, Haley Updegraff (4 for 5, two triples, four runs scored) and Jiselle Castano (4 for 4, three RBIs, three doubles, triple) paced the Bobcats to the win.

West York 14, Hanover 0 (5 innings): At Hanover, Natalie Hirn led the Bulldogs by going 3 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for West York, Dorian Ilyes went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI; Haley Krewson homered with three RBIs; Breanna Harvey went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two runs scored; and Alexis Colon tripled with three RBIs and two runs scored.

BASEBALL

Northeastern 5, New Oxford 4 (8 innings): At Manchester, Wade Wolfgang's RBI double in the bottom of the eighth lifted Northeastern to the win. Wolfgang finished with two hits and a run scored. Robbie Elzinga (two hits, homer, two RBIs, run), Spencer Rhoads (two hits, run) and Jaden Hennel (two hits, RBI, run) also excelled for Northeastern. Hennel led off the eighth with a single and scored the winning run on Wolfgang's double. Elzinga got the win with 3 2/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief, striking out five and walking two.

West York 8, Hanover 2: At Hanover, Christian Fletcher pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out seven and walking one to get the win. The West York offense was led by Corey Wise (four hits, three runs), Seth Eyler (two hits, two RBIs, run) and Jeff Minot (two hits, RBI).

Bermudian Springs 6, Dover 5: At York Springs, the Eagles used three-run rallies in the fourth and fifth innings to erase a 5-0 Dover lead. Nate McCollum (double, four RBIs), Aden Juelich (two hits, two runs), Tucker Byers (two hits, run) and Shane Starner (two hits, RBI) led the Bermudian offense. Tyler Reinert got the win with four innings of one-run, three-hit relief, striking out five. Dallas Evans (two hits, RBI, run) and Andrew Chronister (two hits, double, RBI) led Dover's attack.

Kennard-Dale 10, York Catholic 1: At Fawn Grove, Wyatt McCleary led the Rams by going 4 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for K-D, Garrett Meckley went 2 for 3 with a double, Garrett Lowe had a homer and two RBIs and Max Cooper doubled. Lowe also started the game on the mound, throwing 6 1/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking one, while allowing four hits, and no earned runs. For the Irish, Luke Kordaz went 2 for 3, while Anthony Catterall went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Susquehannock 6, Spring Grove 3: On Wednesday at Glen Rock, Sam Gardner led the Warriors by throwing five innings, striking out seven and walking two. He allowed four hits and no-earned runs to pick up the win. Also for the Warriors, Josh Schmidt went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one stolen base, Ben Moronic went 2 for 3 with one run scored and two stolen bases and Joe Gusherowski doubled. For the Rockets, Kevin Cruz and Dylan Shaffer each doubled.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, West York 0: At Central York, the Panthers won, 25-8, 25-10, 25-15. Braden Richard led the Panthers with 13 kills, three aces and three digs. Also for Central, Matt Minkin had 11 kills and eight digs, Brock Anderson had 25 assists and three digs and Eric Bowman had three kills. For the Bulldogs, Gabe Mummert had seven kills, while Jason McSherry had 15 assists and three digs.

Northeastern 3, New Oxford 0: At Northeastern, the Bobcats won, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16. Austin Richards tallied 32 assists and three kills. Nate Wilson led Northeastern with 14 kills and two digs, while Zech Sanderson followed with 11 kills and two digs. Alex Finch totaled six kills, while Brady Lemen had five kills.

York Suburban 3, Dover 0: At Dover, the Trojans won, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21. Noah Chojnacki led Suburban with 31 assists, eight digs and two aces. Declan Ridings, Nate Bowman, John Doll and Luke Babinchak tallied nine, eight, seven and six kills, respectively. Harrison Gettle led Suburban with 11 digs. Doll had three blocks and Aria Vakili led the Trojans with four aces. For Dover, Owen Davis tallied 10 assists, four digs, four blocks and two kills. Dakota Dehoff led the Eagles with five kills and six blocks.

Dallastown 3, Eastern York 0: At Eastern York, the Wildcats won, 25-14, 25-7, 25-15. Complete stats were not available.

BOYS' TENNIS

West York 5, Bermudian Springs 0: At West York, the Bulldogs received singles victories from Augie Citrone, Jack Citrone and Jacob Landis. Jake Altimore and Brendan Guy combined to win the No. 1 doubles match, while Matt Fuentes and Griffin Conway combined to win the No. 2 match.

Delone Catholic 5, Dover 0: At McSherrystown, the Squires received singles victories from Matt Steinber, Paul Tily and Evan Brady.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.