Buy Photo Dallastown's Riley Thomas slides past York Suburban catcher RJ Marquis to score in the second inning, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

DALLASTOWN — It's easy for high school athletes to get caught up in things that are outside of their control.

Be it fans, opponents, officials or even the grind of a compact and hectic schedule, there are a lot of distractions that can pull the focus away from the one thing they can control.

That’s probably why Dallastown baseball coach Greg Kinneman and his Wildcats made the things that they can control a big part of the team’s motto — "us" — this season.

“We don’t really want to worry about anyone else,” Dallastown senior Darren Sciortino said after the Wildcats opened their season with a 9-4 win over York Suburban on Tuesday. “We just want to do as much as we can do and (focus on) everything that we can control. So just focus on us.”

While rival Red Lion was able to get the better of the Wildcats en route to a berth in the District 3 Class 6-A title game a season ago, Sciortino and his teammates haven’t looked ahead at all to the two regular-season showdowns with the Lions. Instead they're also locked in on another motto that Kinneman has instilled in the team’s psyche since taking over the program a few years ago — 1-0.

Winning that day, be it in practice, a scrimmage or more importantly in a game, the Wildcats want to be at their best every single day.

“We know that there’s always going to be good competition,” said Sciortino, who picked up the victory in Tuesday’s contest. “But we just have to worry about us and try to win as many games as we can.”

Much like last season, when teams were playing games on seemingly every night, the 20-game season that most teams will try to complete will need to be done in a span of just more than five weeks. That’s tough enough on a high school team, even if the weather cooperates, which has already been an issue this season.

“Everybody is pretty much in the same boat,” Kinneman said. “It’s a lot of baseball and we’re going to need a lot of players and a lot of arms.”

That includes guys such as Sciortino, who threw 95 pitches while fanning eight over 5 1/3 innings, and Alex Weakland, who was a part of a dominant 1-2 duo along with Nick Parker last season. They will be relied upon to help minimize the burden to Kinneman’s pitching staff.

Those two, however, are just a small part of an 11-man senior class that the Dallastown skipper is hoping will help the program reach a third-straight PIAA tournament.

“We have a lot of guys back,” Kinneman said. “Now we did lose a couple of good leaders in Nick Parker and Ben Writer, but our goal remains the same. We’re shooting to win a 6-A state title.”

Looking strong in opener: The Wildcats certainly looked like a team capable of doing that Tuesday against an up-and-coming York Suburban squad. The home team jumped out to a 9-0 lead after four innings.

Most impressive to Kinneman was that his team’s bats showed signs of life early and often. Seven of the nine starters in the lineup recorded at least one hit. Trent Rowland, Chase Hoecke and Pete Capobianco all tallied two hits each, with Hoecke driving in three runs.

“I was really pleased with how we came out to start the ballgame,” Kinneman said. “We played really well over the first four innings from a defensive, and especially from an offensive standpoint. We sort of took them out of the game pretty early.”

The Trojans were able to finally get to Sciortino, who allowed just two hits but did walk five batters, in the sixth inning with a three-spot. Max Reinecker and Brendan Stump each collected two hits as part of Suburban’s five-hit attack.

“We have some young and new guys in some new positions,” Suburban coach Casey Markey said. “So it was kind of good and exciting to see them kind of grow as the game moved on and I’m excited to see how the rest of the season goes for us.”

OTHER BASEBALL

Northeastern 6, Big Spring 1: At Big Spring, Nathan Toomey got the win, allowing one run over 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking two. Robbie Elzinga pitched 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief, fanning two. Bryce Snyder (three hits, double, two RBIs, run) and Andrew Srebroski (two hits, double, RBI, run) paced the Northeastern attack in the nonleague win.

Dover 8, Spring Grove 3: At Spring Grove, Owen Kennell powered the visitors with three hits, including a pair of doubles, to go with five RBIs and two runs scored. Dallas Evans added two hits for the Eagles. Four Dover pitchers combined on a six-hitter, with Dawnson Klinefelter getting credit for the win with 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief.

Gettysburg 2, Central York 0: At Central, Josh Topper (four innings) and Zach Ketterman (three innings) combined on a six-hit shutout for the Warriors. Central's Michael Livingston pitched well in defeat, allowing one earned run over six innings. Ryan Pepler and Josh Marquard each had two hits for Central. Alex Meckley had two hits and an RBI for Gettysburg.

York Catholic 5, York High 4 (10 Innings): At York Catholic, Nicolas Chrismer led the Irish by hitting a homer and collecting two RBIs. Also for the Irish, Luke Kordaz hit a homer, while starting pitcher Max Kile threw five-plus innings, striking out eight, walking three and allowing two hits in a no decision. For the Bearcats, Joseph Garabito went 3-5, including a homer and two runs scored, while Jose Rodriquez started the game on the mound, throwing 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run and no walks, while striking out two.

SOFTBALL

Spring Grove 15, Dover 0 (4 innings): At Dover, Hailey Kissinger threw a one-hit shutout in a game shortened to four innings because of the mercy rule. She struck out four and walked one. Krysten Moore (three doubles, five RBIs, two runs), Hannah Shaffer (homer, two hits, three RBIs, run), Bryn Sporer (two doubles, two RBIs, two runs), Hannah Gartrell (double, two RBIs), Kissinger (two hits, RBI) and Siera Guinard (two hits, two runs, RBI) paced the Rockets' offense.

Dallastown 14, York Suburban 0 (5 innings): At Dallastown, Wildcats pitcher Kelsie Merriman gave up one hit in the five-inning affair, striking out nine while facing the minimum amount of batters. The Wildcats were led offensively by Shauna Stotler, who went 2 for 3, with a homer and four RBIs. Merriman also had two hits and Ashton Chrump had three RBIs.

Central York 5, Eastern York 1: At Central York, Briana Smith led the Panthers by throwing a complete game, striking out nine, walking one and allowing one run. Smith also belted two doubles at the plate with two RBIs. Also for Central, Natalie Craig had two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored, while Emma Keller and Kelci Stonebraker each doubled. For the Golden Knights, Lauren Breault tripled with one RBI.

York Catholic 15, York High 0 (3 innings): At York Catholic, Rebecca Baum threw a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and walking two. Ashton Ackley (double, three RBIs, run), Baum (two RBIs, two runs), Kelleigh Pollock (two hits, two RBIs, two runs) and Grayce Fallon (two hits, RBI, run) led the Irish attack.

Red Lion 15, New Oxford 7: At New Oxford, the Lions outslugged the Colonials thanks to a five-run fifth inning, a four-run third inning and three-run seventh inning. Red Lion pounded out 17 hits in all.

Gettysburg 15, York Tech 0 (4 innings): At Gettysburg, Jenna Brasee threw a four-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three. Rachel Keller led Gettysburg's offense with three hits (including a double), five RBIs and two runs scored.

BOYS' TENNIS

York Suburban 4, Central York 1: At Central York, the Trojans, received straight-set singles victories from Parker Lando, Liam Waterbury and Drew Thompson. Teammates Robbie Bell and Ben Kenien combined to win the No. 1 doubles match. For the Panthers, Thomas Elder and Grant Sommer combined to win a doubles match.

West York 4, Biglerville 1: At West York, the Bulldogs received singles victories from Augie Citrone, Jack Cintrone and Jacob Landis. Teammates Jake Altimore and Brendan Guy combined to win a doubles match.

BOYS' TRACK

York Tech 111, Delone Catholic 29: At Spry, the Spartans received first-places finishes from Gage Weaver (110 hurdles), Ryan Corbitt (1600), Gabe Foltz (400), Uriah Amparo (300 hurdles), Joseph Cwiklinski (800), Dakota Kline (3,200), Hunter Karpulk (javelin), John Casper (shotput), Nathan Lahr (triple jump) and Sean Lavalle (long jump). The Spartans also captured first place in all three relays.

York High 66, Northeastern 61: At Manchester, Dayjure Stewart won the 110 hurdles, Carlos Romero won the 300 hurdles, Trey Bernstein won the javelin, Randy Baker won the high jump and Edward Minter won the long jump for the Bearcats. For the Bobcats, Jordan Lagana won the 200 and 100, while Ryan Hussey won the 800 and 400.

York Suburban 91, Kennard-Dale 55: At Suburban, the Trojans were led individually by Andrew Paskey capturing the 110 and 300 hurdles. Also for Suburban, Illanzo Feliciano won the 400 and long jump, while Brooks Coughenour won the 100 and 200. As a team, Suburban also took first in all three relays. For the Rams, Pat Maloney won the discus and shot put.

South Western 87, Central York 63: At Hanover, Dustin Edwards led the Mustangs by taking first in the high jump, 110 and 300 hurdles. For the Panthers, Diondre Bell won the long jump and triple jump, while Bryce Bender won the shot put and javelin.

Gettysburg 75, West York 74: At West York, the Warriors captured first in two of the three relays. Individually for the Bulldogs, Shane Kauffman won the 100 and 200, Dylan Ackerman won the 1,600 and 3,200, Andrew LaManna won the high jump and long jump and Jacob Snyder won the discus and shot put.

New Oxford 51, Dover 36: At New Oxford, Abdul Janneh led the Colonials individually by taking first place in the long jump and triple jump.

GIRLS' TRACK

Delone Catholic 143, York Tech 7: At Spry, for the Squirettes, Lauren Trummer won the 100 hurdles and triple jump, Julia O'Brien won the 1,600 and 3,200, Bailey Wagaman won the long jump and high jump and Becca Dolce won the shot put and discus.

Dover 63, New Oxford 19: At New Oxford, Frankie White captured first place in the long jump, triple jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles to lead the Eagles. Also for Dover, Hannah Hogan won the 3,200 and 1,600, while Riley Mulder won the 100 and 200.

York Suburban 122, Kennard-Dale 26: At Suburban, Katie Wand led the Trojans individually by taking first in the triple jump, high jump and javelin. Also for Suburban, Olivia Kay won the 100 and 300 hurdles, Tasia Smiley won the 100 and 200 and Courtney Ohl won the 800 and 3,200. As a team, Suburban captured first in 16 of the 18 events.

Gettysburg 111, West York 39: At West York, the Warriors captured first place in 16 of the 18 events. For the Bulldogs, Claudia Gross won the 100 hurdles, while Saanleya Gasque won the 200.

South Western 111, Central York 39: At Central York, Zayiatt Marshall led the Mustangs by taking first place in the long jump, triple jump and 100. For the Panthers, Cierra Crane won the 100 and 300 hurdles.

Northeastern 93, York High 35: At Manchester, individually for the Bobcats, Rachel Kelly won the 400 and 800, while Margaret Carroll won the 1,600 and 3,200.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 10, Kennard-Dale 9: At Fawn Grove, the Lady Irish came away with an impressive early-season road triumph. The Rams are coming off consecutive appearances in the PIAA Class 2-A state title match. Sydney Mentzer (four goals, assist), Shannon Staples (three goals, assist) and Olivia Staples (two goals, assist) paced the Irish. The Rams were led by Megan Halczuk (two goals, three assists), Mackenzie Young (two goals), Chloe Fornoff (two goals) and Amelie Gamache (goal, assist). York Catholic goalie Morghan Kilduff had 10 saves, while K-D goalie Maria Schneider had 12 saves.

Central York 22, Eastern York 7: At Wrightsville, the Panthers won the high-scoring affair behind seven goals from Madison Kurland and six goals from Liz Rader. Addy Malone had 11 goals for Eastern.

West York 11, Red Lion 8: At West York, the home team got a monster nine-goal outing from Sydney Sweitzer in the win. Red Lion's leaders were Allie Dettinger (two goals), Kaiya Edwards (two goals) and Emily Hornberger (two assists).

South Western 20, Dover 3: At Hanover, the Mustangs got big efforts from Caitlyn Coates (six goals), Sophie Mace (five goals) and Ella Baker (two goals, two assists).

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Central York 20, Eastern York 3: At Central, the Panthers rolled behind big games from Ryan Fahs (four goals, five assists), Ryan Kilgour (two goals, six assists), Jimmy Kohr (five goals), Kade Bricker (four assists), Matt Hawksworth (two goals, assist), Logan Paluch (two goals, assist), Jakob Terpak (two goals) and Robbie Wiley (two goals).

York Catholic 17, Kennard-Dale 4: At York, the Fighting Irish cruised behind Chandler Hake (three goals, six assists), Cole Witman (five goals, three assists), Drew Snelbaker (11 for 12 in faceoffs), Joey Fiorenza (four goals), Adam Lake (three assists) and Matthew Cassidy (goal, assist). Dre Dressel (two goals, assist) led K-D.

Susquehannock 9, Dallastown 4: At Glen Rock, Gavin Held scored four goals to power the Warriors, while Allen Clapp added two goals and three assists.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Eastern York 0: At Central, the Panthers won the match, 25-8, 25-8, 25-10. Individually for the Panthers, Braden Richard had 12 kills, three aces and three digs. Also for Central, Tyler Jones had 12 aces, Kyle Mehl had four aces and three kills and while Gabe Guidinger had five kills. For the Golden Knights, Brady Bixler had seven kills, three blocks and six digs, while Jake Kennell had four kills and five digs.

Northeastern 3, Susquehannock 0: At Manchester, the Bobcats won, 25-10, 25-21, 25-14. Individually for the Bobcats, Austin Richards had 28 assists, six aces and three kills. Also for the Bobcats, Nate Wilson had six kills, Alex Finch had eight kills and four aces and Brady Lemen had three kills, three digs and five aces.

Kennard-Dale 3, Dover 1: At Dover, the visitors earned a 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18 win. Leading Dover were Owen Davis (21 assists), Dakota Dehoff (10 kills) and Devin Crone (nine kills, seven digs). The K-D stats were not reported.

