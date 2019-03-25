. (Photo: .)

Following is Monday's schedule of York-Adams high school sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available. Some events have already been postponed.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

Littlestown at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

Gettysburg at Central York, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

Dover at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

New Oxford at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

York High at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

Littlestown at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

New Oxford at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30.

Eastern York at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

York High at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Biglerville at West York, 4 p.m. Ppd. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

York Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Central York, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 4 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

Dover at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at Hanover, 4 p.m.

Littlestown at York Country Day (Penn State York), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

St. Maria Goretti at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Schuylkill Valley at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Suburban at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Central Dauphin East at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

West York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.