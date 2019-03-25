Following is Monday's schedule of York-Adams high school sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available. Some events have already been postponed.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.
Littlestown at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.
Gettysburg at Central York, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.
Dover at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.
New Oxford at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Thursday, March 28.
Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
York High at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.
Littlestown at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.
New Oxford at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 4:15 p.m. Thursday, March 28.
Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. until 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30.
Eastern York at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
York High at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Biglerville at West York, 4 p.m. Ppd. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.
York Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Central York, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at South Western, 4 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Dover at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at Hanover, 4 p.m.
Littlestown at York Country Day (Penn State York), 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
St. Maria Goretti at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Schuylkill Valley at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
York Suburban at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Central Dauphin East at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
West York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
