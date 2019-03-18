Share This Story!
York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for events of Monday, March 18
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, March 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.
STAFF REPORT
Published 11:03 a.m. ET March 18, 2019
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Hanover at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
Central York at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Country Day (Penn State York), 4 p.m.
Littlestown at West York, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at South Western, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 3-A Semifinal
Delone Catholic vs. Central Cambria at Mifflin County High School in Lewistown, 7 p.m.
