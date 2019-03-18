Buy Photo Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer, right, advances the ball while Trinity's Ava Stevenson defends during District 3, Class 3-A girls' basketball championship action at Giant Center in Hershey, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, March 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Bermudian Springs at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

Hanover at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

Central York at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Country Day (Penn State York), 4 p.m.

Littlestown at West York, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 3-A Semifinal

Delone Catholic vs. Central Cambria at Mifflin County High School in Lewistown, 7 p.m.