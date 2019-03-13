Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Longtime York County athletic administrator Chuck Abbott to get statewide honor from ADs
A longtime York County athletic administrator has been chosen to receive a statewide honor.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Longtime York County athletic administrator Chuck Abbott to get statewide honor from ADs
STAFF REPORT
Published 3:29 p.m. ET March 13, 2019
A longtime York County athletic administrator has been chosen to receive a statewide honor.
Chuck Abbott will be recognized by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association (PSADA) as their 2019 Distinguished Service Award recipient.
Abbott will receive his award at the PSADA awards luncheon on Thursday, March 21, at the Hershey Convention Center.
The longtime athletic director at Susquehannock High School is currently serving as the executive director of the York-Adams League.
Abbott also is the lacrosse chairman for PIAA District III and vice chairman for professional development of the PSADA.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.