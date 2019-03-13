Chuck Abbott, right, is seen here after being honored by Gordie Kauffman, a board member of the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Program. Abbott will soon receive the 2019 Distinguished Service Award from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association. (Photo: SUBMITTED)

A longtime York County athletic administrator has been chosen to receive a statewide honor.

Chuck Abbott will be recognized by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association (PSADA) as their 2019 Distinguished Service Award recipient.

Abbott will receive his award at the PSADA awards luncheon on Thursday, March 21, at the Hershey Convention Center.

The longtime athletic director at Susquehannock High School is currently serving as the executive director of the York-Adams League.

Abbott also is the lacrosse chairman for PIAA District III and vice chairman for professional development of the PSADA.