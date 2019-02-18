Share This Story!
York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for events of Monday, Feb. 18
STAFF REPORT
Published 2:06 p.m. ET Feb. 18, 2019
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, Feb. 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 5-A First Round
Dover at Northern York, 7 p.m.
Garden Spot at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at York High, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at West York, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Biglerville at Kutztown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 6-A First Round
Central York at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.
