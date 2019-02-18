Buy Photo York High celebrates a 54-50 win over New Oxford during York-Adams League boys' basketball championship game action in Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, Feb. 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 5-A First Round

Dover at Northern York, 7 p.m.

Garden Spot at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at York High, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at West York, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Biglerville at Kutztown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 6-A First Round

Central York at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.