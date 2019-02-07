LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following is the York-Adams League high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Feb. 7. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

PIAA Class 3-A First Round Wrestling

Dallastown vs. Father Judge at Hershey’s Giant Center, 6 p.m.

Other Matches

Delone Cathlic at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

Ephrata at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL DIVING

York-Adams Championships at Central York, 5 p.m.

