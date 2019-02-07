Following is the York-Adams League high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Feb. 7. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
PIAA Class 3-A First Round Wrestling
Dallastown vs. Father Judge at Hershey’s Giant Center, 6 p.m.
Other Matches
Delone Cathlic at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.
Ephrata at York Tech, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Calvary Christian at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 6 p.m.
York Suburban at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVING
York-Adams Championships at Central York, 5 p.m.
