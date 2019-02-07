Story Highlights The Dallastown wrestling team beat Father Judge in a PIAA 3-A match on Thursday.

The 40-23 triumph improved Dallastown's record to 20-1 on the season.

Dallastown will face Council Rock South in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Friday.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Raymond Christas gets the take-down on Jose Lake of Father Judge during the 285 pound match of PIAA Team Wrestling at Hershey's Giant Center, Thursday, February 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

HERSHEY — The Dallastown wrestling team was looking forward to getting back on the winning track during the first round of the PIAA Class 3-A Team Championships Thursday at the Giant Center.

After falling in the District 3 final last weekend to Cedar Cliff, the Wildcats were eager to wash that bitter taste out of their mouths when they squared off against District 12 champion Father Judge.

Mission accomplished.

The York-Adams League Division I champions used a familiar script against the Crusaders by generating big points from their upper weights in a come-from-behind 40-23 triumph.

Dallastown (20-1) moves on to the quarterfinal round Friday. The Wildcats will take on District 1 champ Council Rock South at 2 p.m. back at the Giant Center. Council Rock South was a 39-15 winner over District 2 champion Hazleton in its first-round match.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Jamal Brandon digs deep to get the cradle and a pin on Ben Kopertowski of Father Judge during the 220 pound match of PIAA Team Wrestling at Hershey's Giant Center, Thursday, February 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

“We knew that this would be tight,” Dallastown coach Dave Gable said. “We finished just a half-a-point ahead of them in a tournament out in Altoona and we knew that they had some kids that finished really well out there.”

Wildcats go on roll: After the Crusaders took a 20-16 lead following the 170-pound bout, the Wildcats got on a serious roll. Blake Feeney ignited a run of four-straight pins with a stick at 1:43 in the 182-pound bout, before Jarrett Feeney did the same at the 2:58 mark at 195 against Ben Kopertowski.

Seniors Jamal Brandon (220) and Raymond Christas (285) followed suit, with Brandon’s fall at the 2:47 mark securing the team victory. Christas didn’t waste too much time. The undefeated heavyweight scored the pin in 49 seconds.

“It’s always a great feeling to get a pin to secure the win,” Brandon said.“Especially at a place like this, here at the state tournament. It’s kind of hard to put into words other than it’s a great feeling.”

Buy Photo Dallastown's Blake Feeney gets the pin on Tyler Dombrowski of Father Judge during the 180 pound match of PIAA Team Wrestling at Hershey's Giant Center, Thursday, February 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Dallastown claimed five of their eight bout victories by pins, including Adam Karlie’s fall in the first match of the contest at 113. Dallastown other wins came from Carter MacDonald (major decision at 120), Brooks Gable (decision at 138) and Hunter Sweitzer (decision at 152).

Logue brothers tough for Judge: The District 12 champs, meanwhile, were aided by some great wins by the Logue brothers — Eamonn (126), Liam (132) and Sean (106) — who claimed half of Judge’s six victories.

Eamonn earned his fall against Donovan Trauger, while Liam scored a 6-3 decision over Cael Turnbull at 132 that drew Father Judge to within 10-9 after four matches. Sean Logue’s 5-0 decision at 106 in the last bout of the evening over Caden Dobbins was inconsequential at that point, but Gable was nevertheless impressed.

“They have a whole family of them and they are tough,” Gable said. “And they have some other guys that are really talented, too. We knew there would be a lot of close matches.”

Tough match looms: Things won’t get any easier for the Wildcats. They now prepare for a Council Rock South side that perennially is one of the best teams in the commonwealth.

“We will definitely have our hands full (Friday),” Gable said. “But our guys like the challenge and they love to wrestle the best of the best.”

Buy Photo Dallastown's Jarrett Feeney earns back points on Zachary Bayer of Father Judge during the 195 pound match of PIAA Team Wrestling at Hershey's Giant Center, Thursday, February 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

OTHER WRESTLING

Kennard-Dale 42, Delone Catholic 24: At Fawn Grove, the Rams received pins from Daemon Davis (126), Aiden Stewart (132), Samuel Stewart (138), Brody Baublitz (145) and Bronson Rineholt (220) to secure the nonleague victory. For the Squires, Nate Hart (120), A.J. Knobloch (152) and Robert Partenza (160) each picked up pins.

York Tech 42, Ephrata 30: At Spry, the Spartans secured all of their match points by forfeits to capture the nonleague contest. Tech improved to 9-9.

