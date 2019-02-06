Buy Photo Trevor Seitz, seen here in a file photo, scored 19 points in Eastern York's win over Solanco on Wednesday night. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Eastern York boys' basketball team finished off a standout regular season on Wednesday with a 73-60 nonleague triumph at Solanco.

The York-Adams Division II champions improved to 19-3. Solanco fell to 3-19.

Trevor Seitz poured in 19 points for the Golden Knights, while Kade Wiley and Micah Myers added 12 each.

Eastern jumped out to a 48-24 halftime lead and then cruised to the victory.

The Knights will now focus on the postseason. Eastern will face Division I No. 3 seed New Oxford (16-5) in a Y-A quarterfinal playoff game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Red Lion.

The Knights will also compete in the District 3 Class 4-A playoffs. They are currently the No. 1 seed for that tournament and will almost certainly get a first-round bye into the quarterfinals, which are slated for Thursday, Feb. 21.

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

Biglerville 51, York Country Day 40: At York, Biglerville's Drew Riley reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career in the nonleague victory. Riley finished with 21 points. Gavin Parker added 20 points for the Canners, who finished the regular season at 13-9. YCD is 4-9. Jake Wymand had 15 points to lead YCD. Ethan Yerg added 13.

WRESTLING

York Tech 60, Columbia 24: At Columbia, the Spartans rolled behind pins from Ryan Shahanian (170) and Eduardo Santana (145). Tech was helped by eight forfeits. Tech improved to 8-9.