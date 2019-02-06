The Eastern York boys' basketball team finished off a standout regular season on Wednesday with a 73-60 nonleague triumph at Solanco.
The York-Adams Division II champions improved to 19-3. Solanco fell to 3-19.
Trevor Seitz poured in 19 points for the Golden Knights, while Kade Wiley and Micah Myers added 12 each.
Eastern jumped out to a 48-24 halftime lead and then cruised to the victory.
The Knights will now focus on the postseason. Eastern will face Division I No. 3 seed New Oxford (16-5) in a Y-A quarterfinal playoff game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Red Lion.
The Knights will also compete in the District 3 Class 4-A playoffs. They are currently the No. 1 seed for that tournament and will almost certainly get a first-round bye into the quarterfinals, which are slated for Thursday, Feb. 21.
OTHER BOYS'
BASKETBALL
Biglerville 51, York Country Day 40: At York, Biglerville's Drew Riley reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career in the nonleague victory. Riley finished with 21 points. Gavin Parker added 20 points for the Canners, who finished the regular season at 13-9. YCD is 4-9. Jake Wymand had 15 points to lead YCD. Ethan Yerg added 13.
WRESTLING
York Tech 60, Columbia 24: At Columbia, the Spartans rolled behind pins from Ryan Shahanian (170) and Eduardo Santana (145). Tech was helped by eight forfeits. Tech improved to 8-9.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.