Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Feb. 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Dallastown at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
Littlestown at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Suburban at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Biglerville at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
York Tech at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.
Conestoga Valley at West York, 7 p.m.
Hershey at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
