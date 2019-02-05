Buy Photo Spring Grove's Hylin Sorrell, center, battles for a rebound with Maddy McMaster (34) and Taylor Geiman (35) of South Western, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Feb. 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Dallastown at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Biglerville at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Tech at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at West York, 7 p.m.

Hershey at York Suburban, 7 p.m.