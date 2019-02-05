Story Highlights Dallastown earned a 38-28 girls' basketball win vs. Red Lion on Tuesday.

The victory gave Dallastown the outright York-Adams Division I title.

Dallastown improved to 19-2 overall and 11-1 in D-I. Red Lion fell to 12-10 and 5-7.

RED LION — There were a few things that went unsaid within the Dallastown girls’ basketball team before Tuesday’s regular-season finale against rival Red Lion.

It was only a year ago when the Lions knocked off the Wildcats in a prime-time contest that was streamed online and on local television.

There was also the matter of claiming the outright York-Adams League Division I title.

Finally, the Wildcats were hoping to stretch their winning streak to 14 straight games.

While those things were never mentioned by coach Jay Rexroth or his staff, the Dallastown girls were very aware of them.

Dallastown's Lily Jamison, left, and Samantha Miller fight for a rebound with Red LIon's Julia Beiler during basketball action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Despite an ugly first half, the Wildcats were finally able get going late in the second period on another night when the game was streamed by High School Sports Live. Dallastown used a 6-0 second-quarter run to gain a 10-7 halftime lead. The Wildcats never looked back. Their defense put a lid on the Red Lion offense, limiting the Lions to single digits in each of the first three quarters en route to a 38-28 triumph.

Dallastown's D'Shantae Edwards drives with pressure from Red LIon's Asia Eames during basketball action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

That clinched the outright D-I title for Dallastown.

“Our goal was the try to get it inside and it took awhile to get it going,” Rexroth said.

Lions fall behind: Once the visitors took the lead, the Lions were forced to up the pressure to try to get back into it. When the press failed, it often resulted in easy layups inside the paint by 6-foot, 3-inch forward Aniya Matthews, who finished 14 points and 12 rebounds, much to the chagrin of Red Lion coach Don Dimoff.

“We did a good job in the first half,” Dimoff said. “But unfortunately, we got behind, had to get out and pressure a little bit and she’s a big kid that can score. You have to give something up and when we didn’t get a steal or turnover in the press they were fortunate to have her standing underneath the basket.”

Dallastown's Lily Jamison, left, and Red LIon's Julia Beiler dive for a loose ball during basketball action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Teyral comes up big: Rexroth, however, gave high praise to guard Claire Teyral for breaking the game open. Teyral scored all eight of her points in the second half, six of which came on two 3-pointers in the third period when scoring was at a premium.

“Those were just two big (3-pointers) there in the second half,” he said. “Those two were both huge.”

The Wildcats held a four-point lead (16-12) with 3:37 left in the third quarter before Teyral’s two big shots spurred a 7-1 run to end the stanza, putting Dallastown on top, 23-13.

Lions struggle vs. zone: The contest might have been closer had the Lions finished more of their chances. Dimoff, however, gave credit to Dallastown’s 3-2 zone, which prevented the Red Lion girls from getting any sustained, let alone easy, scoring chances.

Red LIon's Asia Eames, left, and Riley Miller fight for possession with Dallastown's Samantha Miller during basketball action at Red Lion Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

“We played great defensively,” he said. “But we really struggled to score and you have to give credit to their defense. They did a great job. But we just didn’t execute well. We’ve really played well over the past two weeks (including six-straight wins) but we kind of took a step backwards tonight.”

Alleney Klunk led the Lions (12-10, 5-7) with nine points while Jordyn Foster came off the bench and hit two 3-pointers to keep the Lions within striking distance late in the contest.

Sam Miller was the only other player to reach double-figures in scoring. The Dallastown senior finished with 10 points.

Looking ahead: With the division title and the regular season now behind them, the Wildcats will get ready for what figures to be a very tough, but interesting Y-A League tournament starting this Friday. Rexroth and his team will get Division II’s No. 3 seed, Susquehannock, in the first round.

While the Warriors have fallen on some tough times of late, most of that was the result of missing the Y-A League’s leading scorer in Jaden Walker for four games. Walker returned Monday against Northeastern and Rexroth knows that it won’t be easy to beat them for a second time this season.

Dallastown claimed a 42-40 triumph in early January in a contest that came down to the wire.

“Everyone starts out 0-0,” Rexroth said. “So we’ll have to go there to Dover and see what we can do Friday.”

WRESTLING

York Tech 48, Fairfield 30: At Fairfield, Ryan Shahanian (170) led the Spartans to the Y-A D-III victory by picking up a pin. For the Green Knights, Jacob Moyer (285), Page Karsteter (145), Aaron Shriner (160), Kyle Davis (182) and Dakota Mongan (195) each picked up pins. The Spartans secured seven forfeit victories.

