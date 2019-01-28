Buy Photo Eastern York's Cass Arnold earns a charging foul after running into Maddie Geiple of Susquehannock on her way to the basket, Monday, January 14, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Jan. 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 61, Greencastle 19, F

Columbia 49, Littlestown 42, F

Spring Grove 65, Red Land 32, F

Pequea Valley 59, York Suburban 44, F

York Country Day 35, Dayspring Christian 26, F

Biglerville at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York 61, Columbia 44, F

York Suburban 57, Red Land 42, F

Delone Catholic 71, Greencastle-Antrim 68, F

Camp Hill 71, Biglerville 46, F

Northern York 60, Susquehannock 55, F

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Annville-Cleona 4, Dallastown 3, F

Manheim Twp. 4, Central York 2, F

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

District 3 Class 2-A First Round

Boiling Springs 58, Littlestown 20, F

Other Match

Eastern York 39, Hanover 29, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Big Spring 118, Gettysburg 62, F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Big Spring 96, Gettysburg 80, F