Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Jan. 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 61, Greencastle 19, F
Columbia 49, Littlestown 42, F
Spring Grove 65, Red Land 32, F
Pequea Valley 59, York Suburban 44, F
York Country Day 35, Dayspring Christian 26, F
Biglerville at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at York High, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Eastern York 61, Columbia 44, F
York Suburban 57, Red Land 42, F
Delone Catholic 71, Greencastle-Antrim 68, F
Camp Hill 71, Biglerville 46, F
Northern York 60, Susquehannock 55, F
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Annville-Cleona 4, Dallastown 3, F
Manheim Twp. 4, Central York 2, F
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
District 3 Class 2-A First Round
Boiling Springs 58, Littlestown 20, F
Other Match
Eastern York 39, Hanover 29, F
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
Big Spring 118, Gettysburg 62, F
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
Big Spring 96, Gettysburg 80, F
