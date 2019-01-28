PHOTOS: Pequea Valley at York Suburban girls' basketball
Kiyanna Downling of York Suburban drives past Clare Neff of Pequea Valley on her way to the hoop, Monday, January 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kiyanna Downling of York Suburban drives past Clare Neff of Pequea Valley on her way to the hoop, Monday, January 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban's Brooke Sargen, left, and Lulu Mooney, right cover Caroline Hurst of Pequea Valley as she drives the paint, Monday, January 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban's Brooke Sargen, left, and Lulu Mooney, right cover Caroline Hurst of Pequea Valley as she drives the paint, Monday, January 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Elise Mears shoots for three for York Suburban as they host Pequea Valley, Monday, January 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Elise Mears shoots for three for York Suburban as they host Pequea Valley, Monday, January 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban's Elise Mears is blocked by Pequea Valley's Abbey Leslie, Monday, January 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Suburban's Elise Mears is blocked by Pequea Valley's Abbey Leslie, Monday, January 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Alyssa Hucker of York Suburban is covered by Clare Neff of Pequea Valley, Monday, January 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Alyssa Hucker of York Suburban is covered by Clare Neff of Pequea Valley, Monday, January 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    The York Suburban girls' basketball team fell to one of the better small-school programs in District 3 on Monday night.

    The Trojans dropped a 59-44 decision to visiting Pequea Valley.

    Alyssa Hocker paced Suburban with 14 points, while Kiyanna Dowling added 10.

    Suburban fell to 6-12. Pequea Valley improved to 14-4.

    BOYS'

    BASKETBALL

    Eastern York 61, Columbia 44: At Columbia, the Golden Knights beat their rivals from across the Susquehanna River in a nonleague battle. Demonte Martin poured in 20 points for Eastern, while Trevor Seitz added 13. Bryce Henise and Stephen Wisler added 10 points apiece for the Knights, who improved to 17-3 overall. Columbia fell to 8-10.

    WRESTLING

    Boiling Springs 58, Littlestown 20: At Boiling Springs, the Thunderbolts dropped their District 3 Class 2-A opener. No. 11 seed Littlestown finishes 5-5. No. 6 seed Boiling Springs improved to 11-2. Boiling Springs advances to Wednesday's quarterfinals vs. No. 3 seed Hamburg (14-3) at Bermudian Springs.

    ICE HOCKEY

    Annville-Cleona 4, Dallastown 3: At York, the Wildcats suffered a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division loss. Quinn Eckert scored twice for Dallastown (4-13), while Camden Schanberger added one goal. Mitchell Groh, Trae Schanberger and Sami Saarinen had Dallastown assists. Saarinen made 17 saves in goal.

