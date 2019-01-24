Buy Photo Dallastown's Lily Jamison is swarmed by teammates after she hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat visiting South Western in triple overtime 38-35 Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 24. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Dover at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Lancaster County Christian, 5 p.m.

James Buchanan at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.

CHASE at Red Lion Christian, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

York Tech at Lancaster Catholic (Rocky Springs Bowling Center), 3:30 p.m.