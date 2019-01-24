Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 24. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Dover at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.
Dover at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.
Dover at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Country Day at Lancaster County Christian, 5 p.m.
James Buchanan at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Country Day at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.
CHASE at Red Lion Christian, 5 p.m.
Columbia at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
York Tech at Lancaster Catholic (Rocky Springs Bowling Center), 3:30 p.m.
