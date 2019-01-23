Story Highlights The Dover boys' basketball team lost to Cumberland Valley on Wednesday, 79-46.

The loss ended Dover's four-game winning streak, dropping the Eagles to 11-8.

Mid-Penn power Cumberland Valley improved to 13-3 on the season.

DOVER — Riding a four-game winning-streak into Wednesday’s nonleague battle with Cumberland Valley, the Dover boys’ basketball team was looking to claim a statement triumph.

The York County Eagles would leave the Dover gym seriously disappointed.

Dover fell behind early in the first quarter before rallying to cut the deficit to three points early in the second period.

That, however, was as good as it would get. Like a punch to the gut, the visiting Eagles answered a 10-0 Dover run with one of their own. Things never got closer and CV scored an impressive 79-46 victory.

“For me there are no excuses,” Dover coach Brian Schmoyer said. “We just didn’t compete tonight.”

Schmoyer’s crew was coming off a victory Tuesday against York Suburban, but playing on back-to-back nights was not an excuse that Schmoyer would accept.

Buy Photo Dover's Victor Dorm works to get around Cumberland Valley's Harris Vorwald during boys' basketball action at Dover Area High School in Dover Township, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Cumberland Valley would win the game 79-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Taking on the No. 3 team in the District 3 Class 6-A power ratings, Schmoyer’s crew was outworked, outhustled and ultimately outscored by the Mid-Penn Conference power.

“We got beat,” Schmoyer said. “We got outplayed and we didn’t come ready to play. We can make up all the excuses that we want, but we just didn’t come out and compete tonight.”

Having to say those words clearly disappointed Schmoyer. It seemed like his team, which fell to 11-8 overall, was gearing up to become a major factor in both the York-Adams League and District 3 5-A postseason.

The reason? Because Dover was playing as a team.

“We have been playing very well as a team,” Schmoyer said. “But tonight we played more as individuals and that’s very disappointing.”

Buy Photo Cumberland Valley's Harris Vorwald, left, stays close to Dover's Keith Davis as Davis moves the ball down the court during boys' basketball action at Dover Area High School in Dover Township, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Cumberland Valley would win the game 79-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

After missing more than half of the regular season with a hand injury, the addition of Keith Davis (20.4 points per game) into the starting mix only made Dover more dangerous. The team already featured the Y-A League’s No. 1 scorer in Elijah Sutton (24.4 ppg). Sutton and Davis are the only teammates in the league averaging more than 20 points per contest.

Sutton had 17 points Wednesday, while Davis added 12.

Key stretch looms: The good news for Schmoyer and his crew is that they'll have some time to rest and regroup before embarking on a very important 10-day stretch. That stretch includes showdowns vs. Y-A D-II leaders Eastern York (15-3, 9-1 Div II) and West York (14-2, 8-1 Div II). Dover is currently 7-3 in divisional play.

Schmoyer, however, is only looking ahead to practice Thursday evening.

“We have to be more concerned with us as a team right now,” Schmoyer said. “We have some things that we obviously need to take care of as a group. Our goal right now is us. We have to just take it a game at a time, one practice at a time and go from there.”

Cumberland Valley improved to 13-3.

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

Harrisburg 69, York High 65: At Harrisburg, in a match-up of old Central Penn rivals, the Bearcats came up short in the nonleague contest. Clovis Gallon poured in 24 points for the Bearcats, while Cam Gallon added 11. York's second-leading scorer, Marquise McClean, had eight points before leaving with a hip injury. York fell to 14-3. Harrisburg improved to 11-5.

Littlestown 75, Spring Grove 46: At Littlestown, the home team stayed unbeaten (18-0) with the nonleague win over the Rockets (2-15). Jayden Weishaar (25), Logan Collins (20) and Jakob Lane (16) combined for 61 of Littlestown's 75 points. Matt Fisher had 14 points for Spring Grove.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Spring Grove 77, Littlestown 30: At Spring Grove, the home team had no trouble in the nonleague contest. Ellie Glass (13), Lexi Hoffman (12) and Ella Kale (12) combined for 37 of the Rockets' points. Spring Grove has won eight straight and improved to 13-3. The Rockets play host to Dallastown on Friday in a battle for first place in Y-A D-I. Littlestown fell to 8-10.

Eastern York 73, Bermudian Springs 55: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights continued their late-season surge with a nonleague victory. Eastern improved to 12-7 with their 10th win in 12 games. Bermudian fell to 11-5. Cass Arnold pumped in 21 points for the winners, while Morgan Winter added 14. Bailey Oehmig scored 19 for Bermudian, while Skyler West added 12.

West York 50, New Oxford 48: At West York, the Bulldogs held off the Colonials for the nonleague triumph. West York improved to 9-9. New Oxford fell to 7-11. Makennah Hoffman (14) and T'Azjah Generett (10) combined for 24 West York points. Kiana Smith had 27 points in a losing cause.

Muhlenberg 53, York High 29: At Muhlenberg, the Bearcats dropped the nonleague battle to fall to 1-18 on the season. Muhlenberg improved to 3-13.

WRESTLING

Susquehannock 45, West York 26: At Glen Rock, the Warriors clinched at least a share of the Y-A D-II title with the win. Susquehannock improved to 12-5 overall and 5-0 in the division. Susquehannock had not won a Y-A wrestling title since taking the D-I crown in 1992. The Warriors can clinch the outright D-II championship with a win next Wednesday at Eastern York (7-10, 1-3). West York fell to 9-8 and 3-3.

Dover 55, Delone Catholic 16: At McSherrystown, the Eagles received pins from Mason Lewis (132), John Bradbury (220) and Jarrod Love (285) in the nonleague contest. The Squires received pins from A.J. Knobloch (145) and Bryce Leonard (170). Dover improved to 11-5. Delone fell to 5-12.

Northeastern 36, Kennard-Dale 24: At Manchester, the Bobcats received pins from Tyler Webb (285), Ryan Hussey (138), Adam Stockbower (152) and Evi Garcia (220). For the Rams, Gavin Moxley (120) picked up a pin. There were four no contests in the meet. Northeastern improved to 3-14 overall and 1-5 in Y-A D-II. K-D fell to 3-14 and 1-4.

York Tech 66, Tulpehocken 14: At Tulpehocken, the Spartans received pins from Mason Rinehart (132) and James Wilmont (182). Tech got nine forfeit victories.

Conrad Weiser 74, York Tech 6: At Tulpehocken, Jacob Sharp (220) captured the lone pin in the final bout for the Spartans, who are now 5-6.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.