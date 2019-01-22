Story Highlights Dallastown beat South Western 38-35 in triple overtime in girls' basketball.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Lily Jamison, center, is swarmed by teammates D'Shantae Edwards, left, and Samantha Miller after Jamison hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat visiting South Western in triple overtime 38-35 Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

DALLASTOWN — Hitting big shots is apparently nothing new in the Jamison family.

Especially when the Jamison in question is coached by Jay Rexroth.

It was nearly 22 years ago when Dallastown assistant coach John Jamison sank two free throws with no time remaining to lift the Dallastown boys’ basketball team to a victory over York High in the 1996 York-Adams League final.

Tuesday evening another Jamison did it again. Only this time it was John’s daughter, Dallastown senior Lily Jamison, who did the honors.

With time winding down in a third overtime against Y-A Division I rival South Western, Jamison was on the wing expecting to be a spectator on the period’s final shot. But when freshman point guard D'Shantae Edwards drove the lane, the Mustang defense collapsed on her.

That left Jamison open with time quickly running out. Edwards found Jamison, who dribbled once to her right before letting go of a 3-pointer that hit nothing but net as the final horn sounded.

Much-needed win: Jamison’s big shot set off a big celebration on the court after the Wildcats' much-needed 38-35 triumph.

Jamison’s shot earned Dallastown (14-2 overall, 8-1 D-I) a leg up on South Western (12-5, 7-2) in the standings. The Wildcats are now tied for first with Spring Grove (12-3, 8-1).

Lily's shot, however, still doesn't quite match her father's heroics several years before she was born.

“Maybe if I did it in the county championship,” Lily Jamison said. “I think then that (my dad) would give that one to me.”

Ending a marathon: Regardless of the stakes, both Jamisons and Rexroth were glad to see the marathon contest finally come to a conclusion. Neither side was able to knock down a big shot in the final seconds of regulation or the first two four-minute overtime sessions.

The Mustangs never even had a single possession in the third overtime stanza. That’s because after winning the jump ball to begin the period, the Wildcats held the ball until there were 20 seconds left.

“We were struggling against their zone front so we thought that if they were going to do that, that we would just wait, wait, wait until they came out,” Rexroth said. “And after it got past two minutes I just figured that we might as well just keep it for the last one.”

Mustangs content to stay in zone: There was little that the Mustangs could do given the circumstances. After Maddy McMaster fouled out in the first overtime, SW coach Kevin Klunk was content to stay in a zone.

“We certainly couldn’t match up after McMaster fouled out,” Klunk said. “We just didn’t have the personnel to do that. So we had to go with the zone and that allows them to just hold it. Now maybe in hindsight we should have tried to foul somebody and see if they missed a free throw or something, but we felt that we had their two best shooters covered.”

Buy Photo South Western's Taylor Geiman blocks an overtime shot at the buzzer by Dallastown's D'Shantae Edwards during action at Dallastown Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Dallastown won 38-35 in triple overtime. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Neither of those shooters was Jamison, who finished with eight points — five of which came in the overtime periods. Instead Klunk opted to cover Sam Miller, who finished with just two points, and Claire Teyral, who scored half of her six points courtesy a big 3-pointer midway through the first overtime. The Mustangs utilized a triangle-and-two defense.

Jamison left open: That left room open for Jamison and the Dallastown senior delivered.

“It was a just-in-case kind of move,” Rexroth said with a smile. “And it must run in the family. Her dad won the county championship back in ’96 for us when I was the coach for the boys with no time left on the clock. So it’s in the family blood for sure.”

Taylor Geiman led South Western with 11 points, while McMaster tallied 10 before she fouled out. Ali St. Rose, who finished with nine points, and Madi Wisensale, who scored five, were the only other SW players to tally points on the evening.

Aniya Matthews, who had a shot to win it in regulation for Dallastown, led all scorers with 12 points, while Edwards had 10 for the Wildcats.

OTHER GIRLS'

BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 53, Susquehannock 16: At Fawn Grove, the Rams dominated the Y-A D-II showdown behind three double-digit scorers: Lexie Kopko (13), Chandler Swanson (12) and Megan Halczuk (10). Susquehannock, playing without injured leading scorer Jaden Walker, didn't reach double digits in any quarter. K-D is 17-2 overall and 10-1 in D-II. The Rams are alone in first. Susquehannock fell to 12-5 and 8-3.

Eastern York 47, Gettysburg 40: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights handed Gettysburg just its second Y-A D-II loss. Cass Arnold led Eastern with 13 points, while Mara Weaver added 12. Eastern is 11-7 overall and 6-5 in D-II. Gettysburg fell to 15-3 and 9-2. The Knights led 35-19 after three quarters and then held on.

Delone Catholic 75, York Catholic 45: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes stormed out to a huge early lead and never looked back in a Y-A D-III showdown. Bradi Zumbrum led the home team with 21 points. Teammate Brooke Lawyer knocked in 11 points. For the Irish, Gina Citrone had 10 points. Delone improved to 9-0 in the division and 15-2 overall, while the Irish fell to 8-2 in the division and 14-5 overall.

New Oxford 48, Central York 38: At Central, Morgan Adams scored 18 points to power New Oxford. Daelyn Stabler added 10 for the winners. Sarah Berman (15) and Emily Prowell (14) combined for 29 Central points. Both teams are 7-10 overall. New Oxford is 2-8 in D-I. Central fell to 4-5 in the division.

Red Lion 49, York High 30: At Red Lion, the home team triumphed behind Jordyn Foster's 15 points. Red Lion held York High to single digits in each quarter. Red Lion improved to 8-9 overall and 4-6 in Y-A D-I. York High fell to 1-16 and 0-10.

York Suburban 51, Dover 21: At Dover, Elise Mears (17) and Alyssa Hocker (15) combined for 32 of Suburban's points. Suburban held Dover to four points or less in three of the four quarters. Suburban is 6-9 overall and 4-5 in Y-A D-II. Dover dropped to 2-15 and 0-11.

West York 47, Northeastern 43: At Manchester, West York trailed by a point entering the final quarter, 34-33, but rallied for the win to improve to 8-9 overall and 6-5 in Y-A D-II. Northeastern dropped to 4-13 and 1-10. Alaina Hopta (13) and Alayna Harris (11) combined for 24 West York points. Northeastern was paced by Jordyn Jennings' 12 points.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Central York 66, New Oxford 61, OT: At New Oxford, Central used a 12-7 overtime surge to knock off the first-place Colonials in a pivotal Y-A D-I battle. The Panthers had four double-digit scorers: Gabe Guidinger (16), Evan Eisenhart (12), Braden Richard (10) and Saahir Cornelius (10). Abdul Janneh poured in 22 points for New Oxford to lead all scorers. Central sits at 13-5 overall and 8-3 in D-I. The Colonials fell to 13-4 and 9-2.

York High 79, Red Lion 69, 2-OT: At York, the Bearcats (14-2 overall) are now tied for first place with New Oxford in Y-A D-I at 9-2 after the double-overtime win. Clovis Gallon Jr. erupted for 35 points for York, including five 3-pointers. Marquise McClean added 15 for the Bearcats and Jaevon Woodyard chipped in 10. Red Lion's Phillip Douglass nearly matched Gallon with 30 points. Davante Dennis added 17 for the Lions, while Randy Fizer collected 14. Red Lion fell to 7-9 and 4-7. York outscored Red Lion 13-3 in the second OT.

Spring Grove 58, Northeastern 52: At Spring Grove, the Rockets pulled off the surprising Y-A D-I win. Matt Fisher (16) Brendan Jones (15) and Madison Moore (13) combined for 44 of the Rockets' points. Nate Wilson (17) and Andrew Brodbeck (15) led Northeastern in scoring. Spring Grove improved to 2-14 overall and 2-9 in D-I. Northeastern fell to 12-6 and 6-5.

Eastern York 56, Gettysburg 48: At Gettysburg, the Golden Knights avenged their only Y-A D-II loss of the season behind 17 points from Trevor Seitz, 15 points from Kade Wiley and 13 points from Demonte Martin. Eastern improved to 15-3 overall and 9-1 in D-II. Gettysburg fell to 8-9 and 4-5.

Dover 58, York Suburban 47: At Suburban, Keith Davis pumped in 22 points and Victor Dorm added 17 to lead Dover, which also got 10 points from Elijah Sutton. Aidan Hughley scored 17 for Suburban, while Luke Babinchak added 10. Dover is 11-7 overall and 7-3 in Y-A D-II. Suburban fell to 6-10 and 2-7.

Dallastown 71, South Western 35: At Hanover, Kobe Green poured in 33 points to power the Wildcats. Nike McGlynn added 10. Derek Huff led South Western with 14 points. Dallastown improved to 9-7 overall and 6-5 in Y-A D-I. South Western dropped to 2-16 and 0-11.

York Tech 66, Biglerville 54: At Spry, Terence Romey led the Spartans with 29 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Jahkwan Batty knocked in 19. For the Canners, Gavin Parker had 27 points, including six from behind the arc. Tech improved to 8-3 in Y-A D-III and 11-6 overall. Biglerville fell to 7-4 in the division and 10-7 overall.

York Catholic 63, Delone Catholic 54: At York, Dylan Durbin (18), Isiah Carrol (14) and Ben Nelson-Moir (10) combined for 42 of York Catholic's points. Delone's Evan Brady led all scorers with 26 points. York Catholic is 5-13 overall and 5-6 in Y-A D-III. Delone is 7-10 and 6-5.

Susquehannock 63, Kennard-Dale 38: At Glen Rock, the Warriors dominated the Y-A D-II contest to earn their first divisional win. Susquehannock is 5-11 overall and 1-9 in D-II. K-D fell to 6-11 and 2-7.

WRESTLING

York Suburban 42, Red Lion 31: At Red Lion, the Trojans took the nonleague match behind pins from Andrew Frey (195), Mike Jury (220), Hayden Thoman (285), Zachary Emory (113) and Jamal Lewis (170). Red Lion got pins from Brock Holloway (152) and Cole Daugherty (160). Suburban is 14-8, while Red Lion fell to 0-9.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.