Story Highlights The York Catholic Athletic Association has added seven members to its hall of fame.

The new female members are Lisa Bornt-Davis, Genevieve McGann, Mary McGann and Angelina Ortenzio.

The new male members are Tim Marks, Dave Strine and Tom Zielinski.

The new members of the York Catholic Athletic Association Hall of Fame are, from left: Dave Strine, Genevieve McGann, Angelina Ortenzio and Tim Marks. Missing from the photo were Lisa Bornt-Davis, Mary McGann and Tom Zielinski. (Photo: SUBMITTED)

The York Catholic High School Athletic Association recently inducted seven new members into its hall of fame.

The inductees were introduced Saturday, Jan. 19, before the start of the girls’ varsity basketball game versus Camp Hill.

The hall of fame honors former coaches, student-athletes and athletic program volunteers.

This year's inductees were 2003 graduate Lisa Bornt-Davis, 1979 graduate Tim Marks, 2009 graduate Genevieve McGann, 2009 graduate Mary McGann, 2008 graduate Angelina Ortenzio, 1973 graduate Dave Strine and 1979 graduate Tom Zielinski,

Bornt-Davis: Bornt-Davis was the 2002 York-Adams League girls' singles champion in her only year playing high school tennis. She battled injuries during the rest of her high school career.

After high school, she played four years of NCAA Division I tennis at Furman University, where she was a member of four Southern Conference title teams. She was named to the All-Southern Conference Second Team in doubles in 2004, 2006 and 2007.

Since college, she's continued to excel at the national level in doubles events, mother-daughter events and father-daughter events.

Marks: Marks was a member of the 1978 and 1979 boys' basketball state championship teams.

He was also named to the All-York County Team in 1979.

Genevieve McGann: Genevieve McGann played basketball and soccer at York Catholic.

She was a member of three state championship girls' basketball teams in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

She was a four-year member of the girls' soccer team and was All-York County in girls' soccer.

She went on to start every game of her basketball career at The Catholic University of America.

Mary McGann: Mary McGann was also a member of York Catholic's state championship girls' basketball teams in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

She was also a four-year member of the girls' soccer team and was a two-time All-York County girls' soccer selection.

She played two years of basketball and four years of soccer at The Catholic University of America

Ortenzio: Ortenzio was York Catholic's No. 1 girls' tennis player in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

She was the York-Adams girls' singles champ in 2008, a four-time District 3 qualifier and a two-time state tournament qualifier.

Strine: Strine was a member of the 1971 undefeated cross country team that won the Diocesan championship, broke seven course records and finished fourth at the state meet. Individually, he finished eighth at the state meet.

In 1972, he broke the school records in the 440-yard, 880-yard and mile runs.

In 1973, he was part of the team that won the Diocesan championship and took fourth at the state meet.

Zielinski: Zielinkski was part of the 1978 and 1979 state championship boys' basketball teams.