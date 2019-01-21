LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 21. Scores will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Biglerville at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

York Country Day at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Christian School of York at York Country Day, 5 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Northern York at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

South Western at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Shamrocks at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

