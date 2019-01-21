Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 21. Scores will be updated as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
York Tech at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.
York Country Day at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Christian School of York at York Country Day, 5 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Northern York at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
South Western at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Shamrocks at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.