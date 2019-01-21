Buy Photo Central York's Gabe Guidinger, left, works to get past Northeastern's Brandon Michael during boys basketball action at Northeastern Senior High School in Manchester, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Central York would win the game 72-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 21. Scores will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Biglerville at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

York Country Day at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Christian School of York at York Country Day, 5 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Northern York at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

South Western at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Shamrocks at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.