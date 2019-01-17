LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 17. Because of a predicted winter storm on Thursday evening, some events have already been postponed. Other events had their start times moved up. Check back for updates:

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Tech at Fairfield, 6 p.m. Postponed until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m. Postponed until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 5 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 6:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Dover at West York, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Northeastern at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Northeastern at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Twin Valley Christian at Red Lion Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Dallastown at New Oxford, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite (Hershey) at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Twin Valley Christian at Red Lion Christian, 5 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite (Hershey) at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Thaddeus Stevens at Penn State York, 7 p.m.

