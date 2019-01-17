Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 17. Because of a predicted winter storm on Thursday evening, some events have already been postponed. Other events had their start times moved up. Check back for updates:
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
York Tech at Fairfield, 6 p.m. Postponed until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29.
Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m. Postponed until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23.
Spring Grove at Dallastown, 5 p.m.
Central York at Red Lion, 6:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Dover at West York, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
Northeastern at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
South Western at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Dover, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
Northeastern at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
South Western at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Dover, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Twin Valley Christian at Red Lion Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Dallastown at New Oxford, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite (Hershey) at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Twin Valley Christian at Red Lion Christian, 5 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite (Hershey) at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Thaddeus Stevens at Penn State York, 7 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.