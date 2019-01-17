Buy Photo Northeastern's Maurice Capo, left, looks to get past Central York's Braden Richard during boys basketball action at Northeastern Senior High School in Manchester, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Central York would win the game 72-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 17. Because of a predicted winter storm on Thursday evening, some events have already been postponed. Other events had their start times moved up. Check back for updates:

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Tech at Fairfield, 6 p.m. Postponed until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m. Postponed until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 5 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 6:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Dover at West York, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Northeastern at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Northeastern at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Twin Valley Christian at Red Lion Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Dallastown at New Oxford, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite (Hershey) at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Twin Valley Christian at Red Lion Christian, 5 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite (Hershey) at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Thaddeus Stevens at Penn State York, 7 p.m.