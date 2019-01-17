The Penn State York men's basketball team cruised to a fourth-straight victory on Thursday night, beating visiting Thaddeus Stevens, 98-64.

The PSY men have won seven of their last eight and improved to 11-3 overall.

The local Lions had four players in double figures in scoring: Anthony Bennett Jr. (13), Dominic Webb (13), Michael Coleman (10) and Jordan Meads (10).