The Penn State York men's basketball team cruised to a fourth-straight victory on Thursday night, beating visiting Thaddeus Stevens, 98-64.
STAFF REPORT
Published 9:34 p.m. ET Jan. 17, 2019
The Penn State York men's basketball team cruised to a fourth-straight victory on Thursday night, beating visiting Thaddeus Stevens, 98-64.
The PSY men have won seven of their last eight and improved to 11-3 overall.
The local Lions had four players in double figures in scoring: Anthony Bennett Jr. (13), Dominic Webb (13), Michael Coleman (10) and Jordan Meads (10).
