Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 14. Scores will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Heritage Christian at Red Lion Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Heritage Christian at Red Lion Christian, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 6 p.m.

York Catholic at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

York Country Day at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Central York at Lower Dauphin (Twin Ponds East), 6 p.m.

Manheim Central at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

