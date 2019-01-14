Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 14. Scores will be updated as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Heritage Christian at Red Lion Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at York High, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Heritage Christian at Red Lion Christian, 6 p.m.
Littlestown at Hanover, 6 p.m.
York Catholic at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
York Country Day at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Central York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
York High at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Central York at Lower Dauphin (Twin Ponds East), 6 p.m.
Manheim Central at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.