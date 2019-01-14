Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 14. Scores will be updated as they become available.

Buy Photo Northeastern's Devyn Baltimore, right, looks to get past Manheim Township's Kyle Musser during basketball action at Northeastern Senior High School in Manchester, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Northeastern would win the game 47-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Heritage Christian at Red Lion Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Heritage Christian at Red Lion Christian, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 6 p.m.

York Catholic at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

York Country Day at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Central York at Lower Dauphin (Twin Ponds East), 6 p.m.

Manheim Central at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.