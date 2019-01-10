Story Highlights The Central York swimming teams earned a sweep over Dallastown on Thursday.

The Central boys' team won, 93-77. The Central girls' team won, 96-74.

Both Central teams are now 2-0 in York-Adams Division I action.

DALLASTOWN — There was certainly a lot of motivation for the Central York boys’ swimming team heading into Thursday’s York-Adams League Division I clash with reigning champion Dallastown.

After coming close a year ago to capturing the school’s first-ever D-I title, the Panther boys had their minds set on taking down the Wildcats this year.

Thanks to big nights from junior Cameron Speed and senior Patrick O’Neill, the Central boys took their biggest step toward the division crown. The Panthers downed Dallastown 93-77 in a battle that may ultimately decide the eventual division champion.

The Panthers still have to defeat South Western, who will swim against Dallastown next week, to ultimately secure the crown, but Thursday’s victory was clearly the biggest obstacle to date.

The Central girls made the night even more joyous with a terrific performance. The Panthers claimed an impressive 96-74 triumph to earn the program’s first-ever back-to-back victories over the Wildcats.

All four teams entered the day at 1-0 in Y-A D-I action.

“We thought we had an opportunity (to sweep Dallastown) last year, but the boys came up a few points short,” Central coach James Gingerich said. “And we used that as a big motivational tool this year.”

Central boys lead from start: The environment at a packed natatorium at Dallastown did not prove to be too much for the CY boys. The Panthers claimed the lead from the get-go by capturing the 200 medley relay. The lead was extended when O’Neill dominated in the 200 freestyle, an event he won by nearly a full 10 seconds.

Speed, who swam first in the 200 medley relay, then claimed the 100 butterfly before O’Neill bested teammate Clayton Brosend to win the 100 free. For good measure, Speed won the next event, the 500 free, to put the visitors ahead by a comfortable margin.

“This was definitely big for us,” Speed said. “We’ve been talking about this (beating Dallastown) ever since the girls won last year. This has been our entire goal for the past year.”

Speed and O’Neill had their hands in six overall first-place finishes, but Speed gave credit to the entire team for Thursday’s historic victory.

“Getting a banner was a huge deal for all of us,” he said. “And it's something that every single one of us has worked hard for.”

Wildcats coach still smiling: While the Wildcats came up on the short end of the results on both sides, coach Gina McHenry was all smiles afterwards. The reason was actually not all that complicated.

“This is the epitome of high school sports,” she said. “A competition like this against Central York … that’s what it’s all about. And the kids did exactly what we had them pegged to do on paper. So I can’t be disappointed in that.”

Joel Dunnigan won the 50 free and anchored Dallastown’s 200 free relay team to victories. Quinn Granholm earned the Wildcats' only other first-place finish by capturing the 100 backstroke.

Girls' meet: The CY girls, who won the school’s first-ever division crown in swimming a year ago, took a big step toward a repeat. The Panther girls won nine of the 11 events. Camryn Leydig (200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 free relay), Sydney Ulmer (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 fly), Sarah Minich (200 medley relay, 100 breaststroke) and Gabby Miller (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 free) all had their hands in multiple first-place finishes.

Samantha Trumble (50 free, 400 free relay) was part of the only two first-place finishes for the Wildcats.

OTHER THURSDAY EVENTS

Boys' swimming

Dover 112, Gettysburg 64: At Dover, the Eagles rolled behind Tanner Glatfelter, Austin Smith and Jud Pequignot. Glatfelter, a sophomore, won the 200 free and 500 free. Smith, a freshman, won the 50 free and 100 fly. Pequignot, a junior, won the 500 free and diving. Dover is now 2-0 in Y-A D-II. Gettysburg fell to 1-3.

Northeastern 102, Red Lion 78: At Manchester, the Bobcats were led individually by Hunter Bachman capturing the 200 IM and 100 fly, while teammate Levi Morgan won the 50 free and 100 free. The Bobcats captured first in nine of the 12 events.

Susquehannock 126, New Oxford 30: At Shrewsbury YMCA, the Warriors captured first place in 10 of the 11 events. Individually for the Warriors, Christian Hetzer won the 200 free and 500 free, while Matthew Keuler won the 100 breast and 200 IM and Rohit Kandala won the 50 free and 100 fly.

Girls' swimming

Dover 123, Gettysburg 60: At Dover, seniors Madelynn Kinard and Grace Beierschmitt powered Dover. Kinard won the 200 free and 500 free. Beierschmitt won the 100 fly and 200 IM. Gettysburg's Morgan Newell won the 50 free and 100 free. Dover improved to 2-0 in Y-A D-II. Gettysburg dropped to 1-3.

Northeastern 97, Red Lion 83: At Manchester, Madison Taylor led the Bobcats to the victory by capturing first in the 50 free and 100 free. For the Lions, Holly Aggen won the 200 free and 100 back, while Arabella Butera won the 200 IM and 100 fly.

Susquehannock 103, New Oxford 63: At Shrewsbury YMCA, individually for the Warriors, Katlyn Baer won the 200 IM and 500 free, while Jessica Dauberman won the 100 fly and 50 free. For the Colonials, Lauren Richter won the 200 free and 100 free,

Wrestling

Dallastown 48, South Western 18: At Hanover, the first-place Wildcats improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in Y-A D-I. South Western fell to 7-4 and 1-3. Dallastown got pins from Caden Dobbins (106), Sam Druck (145) and Andrew Smith (220). South Western got pins from Kasey Doll (126) and Cavin Sullivan (160).

Delone Catholic 42, York Tech 41: At Spry, a one-point unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Tech proved pivotal. Delone got pins from Nate Hart (126), Artem Reichart (132), Tate Neiderer (138), A.J. Knoblauch (145), Robert Partenza (152), Bruce Leonard (170) and Matt Carpenter (182). Tech got pins from Josh Peters (160) and Evyn McCleary (285). Delone, which overcame five forfeits, is 4-10 overall and 2-2 in Y-A D-III. Tech fell to 4-4 and 0-3.

New Oxford 64, Red Lion 12: At New Oxford, the Colonials received pins from Brennan Romanoft (145), Kinser Laughman (160), Dominick Grieca (170), Dylan Smith (220), Logan Dickensheets (285) and Ryan Dubs (113), For the Lions, Cole Daugherty (152) picked up a pin.

Eastern York 54, Northeastern 24: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights received pins from Quinton Einsig (182), Evi Garcia (220), Tyler Webb (285) and Kevin Almond (195). For the Bobcats, Euguene Cartwright (120) and Hunter Sowers (126) each picked up a pin.

Susquehannock 60, Kennard-Dale 16: At Glen Rock, the Warriors rolled behind pins from Luke Ohmann (220) and Colby Romjue (152), who both remained unbeaten on the season. Daemon Davis had a pin for K-D at 126.

Boys' basketball

Lampeter-Strasburg 75, Eastern York 66: At Lampeter, the Golden Knights dropped the nonleague contest, despite 20 points from Trevor Seitz. Demonte Martin had 14 points for Eastern, while Dustin Cunningham added 10. Eastern fell to 10-3. L-S improved to 11-1. L-S used a 35-18 bulge in the middle quarters to earn the win.

Harford Christian 73, Red Lion Christian 27: At Harford, Brennan Warner scored 16 of RLC's 27 points in the loss.

Girls' basketball

Red Lion Christian 41, Harford Christian 26: At Harford, Bailey Sanders had 26 points and 16 rebounds to power RLC to the victory.

