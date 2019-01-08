Following is the York-Adams League high school sports schedule for events on Tuesday, Jan. 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
York Tech at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Littlestown at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Central York at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Susquehannock at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
