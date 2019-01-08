Buy Photo Abby Henise of Eastern York cuts around Missy Klecker of South Western for a lay-up, Monday, January 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following is the York-Adams League high school sports schedule for events on Tuesday, Jan. 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Littlestown at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 7 p.m.