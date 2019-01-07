Buy Photo Addison Malone of Eastern York is fouled by Maddy McMaster of South Western on her way to the basket, Monday, January 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The Eastern York girls' basketball team is hitting its stride.

The Golden Knights earned their fifth straight triumph on Monday night in Wrightsville by knocking off York-Adams League Division I leader South Western, 50-40.

Eastern started the year at 1-5, but now stands at 6-5. South Western fell to 9-3. It's the second time in less than two weeks that the Golden Knights have knocked off one of the top teams in D-I. Eastern beat Spring Grove 46-38 in the title game of its own holiday tournament in Wrightsville.

Cass Arnold scored 15 points for Eastern, while Breana Grim added 12 and Addison Malone chipped in 11.

Madi Wisensale had 10 points to lead the Mustangs.

Eastern sealed the victory with a 16-8 fourth-quarter surge.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

York Suburban 55, South Western 42: At Hanover, Cedric Walker pumped in 10 points to pace a balanced Suburban attack in a nonleague victory. Suburban had six players with at least seven points. Derek Huff's 19 points led all scorers for South Western.

WRESTLING

Eastern York 54, Columbia 24: At Columbia, the Golden Knights received pins from Jonah Dougherty (145), Nathan Robbins (152) and Neijon Gonzalez (160) to earn the nonleague triumph. The Golden Knights also picked up six forfeit victories.

Biglerville 48, Susquehannock 36: At Glen Rock, the Canners triumphed behind pins from Tristan Metzger (170), Alex Cook (182), Ethan Slaybaugh (113), Blake Showers (120), Joshua Tuckey (126), Eli Tuckey (132) and Gage Bishop (138). Susquehannock got pins from Luke Ohmann (195) and Brock Hofler (220). Every match ended in a forfeit or a pin.