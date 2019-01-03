Buy Photo Susquehannock vs Dallastown during girls' basketball action at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Dallastown would win the game 44-42. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events on Thursday, Jan. 3. Scores will be updated when they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

West York at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Hanover, 7 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Hershey, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Spring Grove at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

West York at Dover, 5 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. New Oxford (Gettysburg College), 6 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 6 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Spring Grove at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

West York at Dover, 5 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. New Oxford (Gettysburg College), 6 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 6 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Donegal at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

TEACH at Red Lion Christian, 6 p.m.