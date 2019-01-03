Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events on Thursday, Jan. 3. Scores will be updated when they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bermudian Springs at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Central York at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
West York at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Hanover, 7 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Hershey, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
Spring Grove at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
West York at Dover, 5 p.m.
Dallastown at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg vs. New Oxford (Gettysburg College), 6 p.m.
Red Lion at South Western, 6 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Spring Grove at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
West York at Dover, 5 p.m.
Dallastown at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg vs. New Oxford (Gettysburg College), 6 p.m.
Red Lion at South Western, 6 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Donegal at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
TEACH at Red Lion Christian, 6 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.