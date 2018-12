Buy Photo Eastern York's Addison Malone is blocked by Karli Stoltzfus, left, and Olivia Usner of Garden Spot during the Eastern York Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals, Thursday, December 26, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Thursday, Dec. 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

New Oxford Tournament

Bermudian Springs vs. Waynesboro, 6 p.m.

New Oxford vs. Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg Tournament

Delone Catholic vs. Octorara, 6 p.m.

Shippensburg vs. Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Christian School of York Tournament

Fairfield vs. Berks Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Christian School of York vs. Dayspring Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg Tournament

Chambersburg vs. Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. South Western, 8 p.m.

Hanover Tournament

Camp Hill vs. Columbia, 6 p.m.

Kennard-Dale vs. Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon Tournament

Littlestown vs. Annville-Cleona, 6 p.m.

Northern Lebanon vs. Tulpehocken, 7:30 p.m.

West York Tournament

Northeastern vs. Ephrata, 6 p.m.

West York vs. Conrad Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

Robert Griffith Classic (Red Lion HS)

York Catholic vs. Red Lion, 6 p.m.

York Suburban vs. Bethlehem Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Bermudian Springs Tournament

Greenwood vs. Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Camp Hill vs. Bermudian Springs, 8 p.m.

Central York Tournament

Susquehannock vs. York Catholic 6 p.m.

Cedar Cliff vs. Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Lower Dauphin Tournament

Waynesboro vs. Lower Dauphin, 6 p.m.

Dover vs. Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York Tournament

Consolation, Conrad Weiser vs. Garden Spot, 6 p.m.

Championship, Spring Grove vs. Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Christian School of York Tournament

Fairfield vs. Linville Hill Christian, 3 p.m.

Christian School of York vs. Dayspring Christian, 6 p.m.

Hershey Tournament

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Middletown, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover Tournament

York Country Day vs. Hanover, 3 p.m.

Biglerville vs. Oley Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Tulpehocken Tournament

Littlestown vs. Annville-Cleona, 6 p.m.

Halifax vs. Tulpehocken, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon Tournament

New Oxford vs. Northern Lebanon, 6 p.m.

McCaskey vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban Tournament

South Western vs. Donegal, 6 p.m.

York Suburban vs. Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern Tournament

West Perry vs. Elizabethtown, 4:30 p.m.

Columbia vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township Tournament

Palmyra vs. Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.

West York vs. Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

Reading Tournament

York High vs. Susquehanna Township, 1:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Gettysburg at Big Spring Invitational, 8 a.m.