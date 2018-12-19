Following is the York-Adams schedule of high school and college sports events for Wednesday, Dec. 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Central York, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Dover, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at West York, 7 p.m.
Governor Mifflin at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Dover at Northern York, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Kennard-Dale at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Cedar Crest at Central York (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Notre Dame of Maryland at Penn State York, 7 p.m.
