Following is the York-Adams schedule of high school and college sports events for Wednesday, Dec. 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central York, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Dover, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 7 p.m.

Governor Mifflin at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Dover at Northern York, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Cedar Crest at Central York (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Notre Dame of Maryland at Penn State York, 7 p.m.