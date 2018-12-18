Buy Photo Central York visits Red Lion for basketball action Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Red Lion Christian at Blue Mountain Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at York High, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

New Covenant Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Red Lion Christian at Blue Mountain Christian, 5 p.m.

New Covenant Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at West York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Wilson at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Wilson at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Tech at Schuylkill Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at South Western, 7:30 p.m.