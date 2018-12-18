Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Red Lion Christian at Blue Mountain Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Central York at York High, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
New Covenant Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Red Lion Christian at Blue Mountain Christian, 5 p.m.
New Covenant Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
York High at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at West York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
Wilson at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Wilson at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
York Tech at Schuylkill Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
