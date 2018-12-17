Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 17. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Antietam at York Country Day, 6:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Country Day at Mount Calvary Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Littlestown at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Northern York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Manheim Township at Central York (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.
