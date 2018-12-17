Buy Photo Central York visits Red Lion for basketball action Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 17. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Antietam at York Country Day, 6:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Mount Calvary Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Littlestown at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Northern York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Manheim Township at Central York (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.