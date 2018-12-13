Buy Photo Central York vs West York during football action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Central York would win the game 38-14. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following is the York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Dover, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

South Western at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Steel-High at York Tech, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Red Lion at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dover, 5 p.m.

Central York at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

Dallastown at York Suburban, 6 p.m. COVER

Northeastern at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Red Lion at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dover, 5 p.m.

Central York at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

Dallastown at York Suburban, 6 p.m. COVER

Northeastern at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Dover at Red Land, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.