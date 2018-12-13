Following is the York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Dover, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
South Western at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at York Tech, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Steel-High at York Tech, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
Red Lion at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dover, 5 p.m.
Central York at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.
Dallastown at York Suburban, 6 p.m. COVER
Northeastern at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
Red Lion at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dover, 5 p.m.
Central York at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.
Dallastown at York Suburban, 6 p.m. COVER
Northeastern at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Dover at Red Land, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Eastern York at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.
