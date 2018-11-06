Following is the schedule of PIAA playoff events for York-Adams League teams for Tuesday, Nov. 6. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
PIAA Class 4-A First-Round Playoffs
South Western vs. Parkland at Catasaqua High School, 7 p.m.
PIAA Class 3-A First-Round Playoffs
West York vs. Greater Nanticoke at Northern York High School, 7 p.m.
Dover vs. Somerset at Winber High School, 5 p.m.
PIAA Class 2-A First-Round Playoffs
Delone Catholic vs. Central Cambria at Northern York, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
PIAA Class 1-A First Round Playoffs
York Catholic vs. Moravian Academy at Emmaus High School, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
PIAA Class 1-A First-Round Playoffs
Fairfield vs. Montrose at Dunmore High School, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
PIAA Class 1-A First-Round Playoffs
Bermudian Springs vs. Wyoming Seminary at Crestwood High School, 5 p.m.
