Following is the schedule of PIAA playoff events for York-Adams League teams for Tuesday, Nov. 6. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

PIAA Class 4-A First-Round Playoffs

South Western vs. Parkland at Catasaqua High School, 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 3-A First-Round Playoffs

West York vs. Greater Nanticoke at Northern York High School, 7 p.m.

Dover vs. Somerset at Winber High School, 5 p.m.

PIAA Class 2-A First-Round Playoffs

Delone Catholic vs. Central Cambria at Northern York, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

PIAA Class 1-A First Round Playoffs

York Catholic vs. Moravian Academy at Emmaus High School, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

PIAA Class 1-A First-Round Playoffs

Fairfield vs. Montrose at Dunmore High School, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

PIAA Class 1-A First-Round Playoffs

Bermudian Springs vs. Wyoming Seminary at Crestwood High School, 5 p.m.