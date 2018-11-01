Central York's student section cheers as Central York hosts West York during football action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Aug. 25, 2018. (Photo: York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Thursday, Nov. 1. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal

South Western vs. Exeter at Manheim Twp., 7:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 3-A Semifinal

West York vs. Dover at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals

Delone Catholic 3, Lancaster Mennonite 2, F

York Catholic vs. Trinity at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Capital Athletic Conference Semifinals

Christopher Newport 1, York 1, E2

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Stevens Tech, 7 p.m.