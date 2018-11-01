Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Thursday, Nov. 1. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal
South Western vs. Exeter at Manheim Twp., 7:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 3-A Semifinal
West York vs. Dover at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals
Delone Catholic 3, Lancaster Mennonite 2, F
York Catholic vs. Trinity at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Capital Athletic Conference Semifinals
Christopher Newport 1, York 1, E2
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Stevens Tech, 7 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs