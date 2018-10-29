Buy Photo Central York vs West York during football action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Central York would win the game 38-14. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 29. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Lower Dauphin 9, Central York 3, F

West Shore 4, Dallastown 1, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 3-A Semifinal

Lower Dauphin 4, West York 0, F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinal

Trinity 2, Littlestown 1, F