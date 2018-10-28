Buy Photo Dallastown's Emily Schuler, seen here in a file photo, won the District 3 Class 3-A girls' cross country title on Saturday. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights Dallastown's Emily Schuler won the District 3 Class 3-A girls' cross country title on Saturday.

Schuler led the Wildcats to the District 3 3-A girls' team crown.

The York Suburban boys won the District 3 Class 2-A title.

It was a championship Saturday for York-Adams League cross country runners in rainy, cold and muddy conditions at Big Spring High School.

The Dallastown girls, led by junior Emily Schuler, captured the District 3 Class 3-A team title. The Wildcats finished with 115 points, which was 60 points ahead of second-place Wilson.

Schuler, meanwhile, earned the individual girls' crown in 3-A in a time of 19 minutes, 6.8 seconds, more than four seconds ahead of her nearest competitor. The other scoring runners for Dallastown were junior Allison Myers (17th), freshman Lydia Tolerico (30th), senior Carly Gable (31st) and sophomore Helen Zardus (44th).

It was the first-ever district title for both Dallastown as a team and Schuler as an individual.

The York Suburban boys, meanwhile, collected the 2-A team title with 91 points, which was 21 points ahead of second-place Wyomissing. It was Suburban’s 11th district team boys' crown.

The leading Trojans runner was freshman Cole Adams in sixth place in 17:20.5. Suburban’s other scoring runners were freshman Shea Walsh (ninth), senior Andrew Paskey (23rd), junior Jordan Ohl (26th) and senior Illanzo Feliciano (27th).

The Fairfield boys also captured the 1-A boys’ championship with 61 points, edging second-place York Catholic (84 points).

Other York-Adams teams with top-five team finishes were: York Catholic girls (fourth in 1-A), York Suburban girls (fifth in 2-A), Susquehannock boys (fifth in 2-A) and Delone Catholic girls (fifth in 1-A).

Other York-Adams athletes with top-five individual finishes were: Fairfield junior John Whitcomb (third in 1-A boys), Eastern York senior Olivia McLain (fourth in 2-A girls), York Catholic senior Christian Gervasi (fourth in 1-A boys) and Delone Catholic sophomore Julia O’Brien (fourth in 1-A girls).

In a related note, Northern York junior standout Marlee Starliper won the 2-A girls’ race in 17:19.7 — the top time among all girls by more than 40 seconds. Starliper led Northern to the 2-A girls’ crown.

Also, Christian School of York’s Eric Shelton was fifth in 1-A boys.

The other team champions were Camp Hill in 1-A girls and Cedar Crest in 3-A boys.

The other individual champions were High Point senior Anna Steich in 1-A girls (19:38.3), Kutztown sophomore Mitchell Brett in 1-A boys (17:03.4), Wyomissing junior Ben Kuhn in 2-A boys (16:18.0) and Manheim Township’s Evan Dorenkamp in 3-A boys (16:30.7).

OTHER

PREP NOTES

Y-A girls' volleyball teams excel: It was an excellent Saturday for York-Adams girls’ volleyball teams in District 3 action.

The Y-A teams went 7-1, getting victories from Dallastown, South Western and Central York in 3-A and Dover, Eastern York, West York and York Suburban in 2-A. None of those winners lost more than a single game.

The only local team to fall was Susquehannock in 3-A.

That sets up three local match-ups in quarterfinal action on Tuesday:

Central York vs. South Western at Exeter, 6 p.m.

Dover vs. York Suburban at West York, 6 p.m.

Eastern York at West York, 7:30 p.m.

The loser of each of those games will see its season come to a close.

York Catholic in District 3 Class 1-A boys’ soccer title match: The third-seeded York Catholic boys (15-5) advanced to the District 3 Class 1-A boys’ soccer championship match by downing second-seeded Halifax, 2-0, on Saturday.

Nick NeMarco and Colin Smith had the goals, while Jon Yonger and Bryan Bullen had assists. York Catholic didn’t allow a shot on goal.

York Catholic now faces top-seeded Camp Hill (18-2) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hersheypark Stadium for the title.

The sixth-seeded West York boys (17-3-2) will also try to advance to the district 2-A final with a semifinal win over second-seeded Lower Dauphin (15-2-2) at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Northeastern High School.

The Bulldogs advanced to the semifinals with a 1-0 triumph over rival Susquehannock on Thursday.

Those are the only two Y-A boys’ soccer teams left standing. Dallastown was eliminated in a 4-A quarterfinal on Saturday against Hempfield on penalty kicks, 4-3.

In girls’ soccer, top-seeded Fairfield (20-1) will play for district 1-A title at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hersheypark Stadium vs. second-seeded Camp Hill (20-3).

Littlestown is also still alive in a girls’ soccer in Class 2-A. The fourth-seeded Lady Bolts (14-5) have a quarterfinal battle vs. fifth-seeded Trinity (10-7) at 7 p.m. Monday at Littestown.

The Dallastown girls’ soccer team was ousted in 4-A district play Saturday with a 1-0 loss to Wilson.

Two alive in field hockey: It’s been a tough-go for Y-A teams in District 3 field hockey action.

There are just two teams left.

Bermudian Springs is the only Y-A team still alive in the hunt for a gold medal. The second-seeded Eagles (21-0-1) beat seventh-seeded Annville-Cleona on Saturday, 3-0. Bermudian faces third-seeded Oley Valley (22-1) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lower Dauphin Middle School in a semifinal contest.

New Oxford was knocked back into the 2-A consolation bracket after 3-1 setback vs. Palmyra on Saturday.