World of Outlaws featured two very popular winners during central Pa. stops

Last week, when I previewed the coming showdown between the World of Outlaws and the Pennsylvania Posse, I mentioned that the lines between the two sides have often become muddled.

That was never more apparent than last weekend.

Wednesday, a full-fledged Outlaw won at Lincoln, but he was a full-fledged Outlaw who got his start in Posseland and still lives in Hanover.

Score one for the Outlaws, sort of.

Saturday, the winner was part of the Posse, but since he had spent more than a year on the Outlaw tour, and even had a previous win with the Outlaws, the Outlaws could claim him as well, again sort of.

Like I said, the lines have become muddled.

Regardless of which category the fans decide to place them, last week’s wins by Jacob Allen and Brent Marks were both very popular.

Allen’s win at Lincoln nearly brought the house down. The Shark Racing team shop is just a few miles from the track, and Allen’s father, Bobby Allen, was a well-established star at the track before he took his show on the road.

Jacob Allen started racing on the local tracks before joining up with the Outlaws as well.

Allen’s win at Lincoln was his first there in a 410 sprint car, but not his first ever at the track. He does own one 358 sprint win there. Allen’s win at Lincoln with the Outlaws series makes he and father the third father-and-son team Outlaw winners at the track. Steve and Stevie Smith and Fred and Freddie Rahmer are the others.

Brent Marks got his start on the local micro-sprint tracks followed by racing at the local sprint tracks. He spent a year and a half on the road with the Outlaws, but now is back running a varied schedule that brings him home to race more often than not. Earlier this year, the Myerstown driver won an Outlaws race in Texas. He also had wins on the local circuit this season. His win at Williams Grove was very popular as well.

Fans may not have been quite as happy with Marks’ win as Allen’s, but that wasn’t Marks’ fault. Allen led much of that race, only to run out of fuel with two laps remaining. That turned the lead over to Marks, who went on to the victory.

It should be noted here that the race at Williams Grove was run after rain showers had added moisture to the track. Conditions were just right for extra fuel use and it bit several drivers, since the race also had a few caution periods.

All sprint car tracks keep track of caution laps, and at times will call a fuel stop when those laps become too many. The Outlaws do likewise, although in an effort to get teams to use the bigger fuel tanks, they do normally go a few more laps than the local tracks.

Saturday, the Outlaws had cut their number back to the Grove’s normal number because of the wetter track and “good air.” The race ended two laps before a fuel stop would have been called, even under the Williams Grove fuel-stop rules.

PIT STOPS

This week: The Outlaws have one more stop before leaving the area and it’s Tuesday at the Bridgeport, New Jersey, oval.

The Outlaw sprint cars may be leaving the area, but the WoO late models are coming to the region. They race at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Thursday evening, with the 305 sprints also on the program.

The WoO late models go west Friday for racing at Marion Center, Pennsylvania, before coming back to Port Royal on Saturday. All the WoO late-model races pay $10,000 to win. The sprints join the late models at Port Royal.

Williams Grove is back in action Friday with a Yellow Breeches race for the 410 sprint cars, plus the 358 sprints. The new timed-hot-laps format will be in effect for the Yellow Breeches race.

Lincoln hosts the 410 sprint cars Saturday along with the 358 sprints and big-wheel races for the kids.

Path Valley has the wingless super sportsmen as part of its Saturday show. Path Valley also races Sunday with the 410 sprints making their annual stop there.

BAPS Motor Speedway hosts the Bud Bricker Nationals on Saturday. Bricker was the original promoter at the speedway. The super sportsmen, limited late models, legends and street stocks compete.

Selinsgrove welcomes the United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprints on Saturday, along with the 305 sprints, limited late models and roadrunners.

Hagerstown has the 305 sprints, late-model sportsmen, pure stocks and hobby stocks Saturday.

The United Racing Club winged 360 sprints race at Big Diamond Friday and Winchester, Virginia, on Saturday.

YCRC meeting: The York County Racing Club will host a general membership meeting on Wednesday evening at the club hall in Zions View.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., with food beforehand.

Former limited-late-model driver Wes Alleman will be the guest speaker. Alleman recently returned to racing, driving in the legends car series, where his son Preston also races.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins listed in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (8) 590

2. Danny Dietrich (4) 505

3. Brent Marks (3) 334

4. Freddie Rahmer (1) 304

5. Justin Peck (1) 299

6. Lucas Wolfe 207

7. Logan Wagner (3) 205

8. Dylan Norris (1) 179

9. Devon Boden (1) 171

10. Dylan Cisney 159

