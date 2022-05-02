A few local 410 sprint teams hit road over weekend and bring home some strong finishes

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Several local 410 sprint teams went traveling last weekend.

Meanwhile, one NASCAR driver made his first visit to the area to race.

On the strength of his recent win streak, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri went south to compete with the World of Outlaws at Bristol, Tennessee, over the weekend. He struggled in Thursday’s practice, but got things turned around for racing. Friday, Macri finished 12th and then moved up to ninth on Saturday.

The Hanover-based Shark Racing Team hit Bristol three strong over the weekend. Logan Schuchart led the team with a win Friday and a third-place finish on Saturday. His uncle, Jacob Allen, had runs of 16th and 11th. Joining the Hanover drivers on the team at Bristol was Shiloh’s Landon Myers, who is a distant relative as well. Myers notched two 21st-place finishes.

With the All Stars in the western part of Pennsylvania and in eastern Ohio over the weekend, several teams from the area went west.

Port Royal Speedway champion Logan Wagner visited Lernerville on Friday and set fast time for the evening. He missed qualifying for the feature by one spot in his heat. He then won the B-Main and came from deep in the field for a fifth-place feature finish.

Right behind Wagner on Friday was Brent Marks.

Marks would then figure greatly in Saturday’s race at Sharon, Ohio. Marks grabbed the lead from George Hobaugh in the late going, only to lose it to Cap Henry off the final corner while the leaders were in heavy lapped traffic. Marks finished second.

Ryan Smith also went west for the weekend with finishes of 12th at Lernerville and eighth at Sharon.

Meanwhile, here at home, Devon Borden got his first win of the season Friday at Williams Grove Speedway and chased Danny Dietrich home at Lincoln on Saturday. Dietrich had chased Borden to the flag at the Grove.

Borden also ran very well with the United Racing Club 360 sprint cars at the Grove, leaving many to wonder “what if.” Borden got involved in a tangle on the first turn of the second lap and then came from the rear of the field to finish fourth.

Wagner came home on Saturday to secure his third Port Royal win of the season.

With NASCAR in nearby Dover, Delaware, over the weekend, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman grabbed a helicopter ride to Thomasville and then raced at Lincoln on Saturday night.

For Bowman, it was only about his 11th start in a winged 410 sprint car. A week earlier he had raced at Bridgeport, New Jersey, and Bloomsburg, with a pair of top-10 finishes.

His visit to Lincoln didn’t go quite as well. In what was probably his first handicapped race start, Bowman came from last in his heat race to get the final qualifying spot from his heat. He started 20th in the feature and ended up with a 17th-place finish, after being involved in a midrace tangle.

This weekend: This is the final weekend before the World of Outlaws sprint cars visit the area, so the two tracks that will host the Outlaws during the next local swing will be running Outlaw Tune-Up races.

Both Williams Grove and Lincoln will adopt the Outlaws lineup procedures for their sprint programs this week.

At Williams Grove on Friday night, the 410 sprints will be joined by the 358 sprints. For the 358 sprint cars, it will be their first show at the Grove this season, since previous events have been postponed by weather.

Lincoln’s Saturday show will include the 410 sprint cars, plus the super-sportsman tour and the extreme stock cars. Both classes normally race at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturdays, but this week, BAPS will host the AMA Motorcycles.

At both tracks, time trials will set the heat race lineups for the sprint cars, and a dash will be used to set the front of the field for the feature.

The World of Outlaws sprint cars will visit Lincoln on Wednesday, May 13, and then race at Williams Grove on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16.

The 410 sprint cars will also race at Port Royal on Saturday evening this week. The United Late Model Series super late models and the limited late models also race at the Port.

The United Racing Club 360 sprints join the late-model sportsmen at Bedford on Friday, while the limited late models race at Path Valley on Saturday.

In addition to BAPS hosting the AMA Motorcycles on Saturday, Selinsgrove has a big demo derby set for the Saturday and Hagerstown has the Bonanza Extravaganza planned.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (8) 570

2. Danny Dietrich (4) 491

3. Freddie Rahmer (1) 304

4. Brent Marks (2) 284

5. Justin Peck (1) 264

6. Lucas Wolfe 207

7. Logan Wagner (3) 205

8. Dylan Norris (1) 179

9. Devon Boden (1) 171

10. Dylan Cisney 159

