Young Dillsburg driver adds Selinsgrove win to his recent string of 410 sprint dominance

Anthony Macri won Sunday night's 410 sprint race at Selinsgrove Speedway.

The Dillsburg driver now has six wins in his last seven 410 sprint starts.

Macri won more than $5,000 for his victory in Selinsgrove's Ray Tilley Classic.

Since Friday, April 15, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri has entered seven regional 410 sprint races.

In those seven races he has scored six wins and one fifth-place finish.

The 22-year-old driver has been almost unbeatable. There's simply no denying that one of the hottest 410 sprint drivers in the nation right now hails from York County.

His win string started at Williams Grove Speedway and continued at Port Royal Speedway that first weekend.

Then a string of five races in five days started this past Wednesday at Bridgeport, New Jersey, where Macri needed just a little luck to get to victory lane. Brent Marks led most of the race but suffered mechanical failure on the final lap and Macri won.

Then the All Stars came to the area.

Thursday Macri won in the first-ever winged 410 sprint race at Bloomsburg. He followed that with a fifth-place finish at Williams Grove on Friday evening, but came back to top the Keith Kauffman Classic at Port Royal on Saturday after a torrid battle with track champion Logan Wagner. Macri completed his weekend with a win Sunday night in the unsanctioned Ray Tilley Classic at Selinsgrove.

Brent Marks won the Grove race, and chased Macri to the line at Selinsgrove, so his weekend wasn’t too bad either.

Macri collected $5,088 for his victory at Selinsgrove. Macri started third, but it took until the 18th lap for him to take the lead away from fourth-place starter Marks. Blane Heimbach took third, with Lucas Wolfe and Hanover’s Dylan Norris completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, York’s Chase Dietz, Fairview Township’s Pat Cannon and Justin Whittall.

In addition to the top local talent and the All Stars, Macri also had to top a couple of NASCAR drivers in the midweek shows. Both Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman raced at Bridgeport and Bloomsburg. Bell had a best of fourth at Bridgeport, while Bowman got top-10 runs both nights.

Macri’s recent surge has helped him widen his lead in the season-long Champion Racing Oil Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series. Macri has 570 points, while Dietrich is second at 406, followed by Marks at 284. Macri also leads the area in wins with eight.

PIT STOPS

Schadel takes super-late-model feature at Selinsgrove: Brett Schadel led all 25 laps of the super-late-model feature at Selinsgrove for his first win of the season on Sunday.

While Schadel led the whole way, he had to fend off a serious late-race challenge from the track’s all-time late-model win leader, Jeff Rine, in the closing laps.

Rine finished second with Bryan Bernheisel, Dylan Yoder and Jim Bernheisel in the top five.

Tire issues: Don’t be too surprised if, in the coming weeks, tires become a big story on the local tracks.

Already some tracks around the nation have had to cancel races because of a lack of tires. The All Star race scheduled for Bedford has been postponed for that reason.

Tire manufacturers cite a lack of raw materials and a dwindling work force for the current tire shortage.

It could affect the local tracks soon and was probably a big factor in a smaller-than-expected car count at Selinsgrove on Sunday night on the heels of a five-race swing in five days.

Fish fry: The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will host its annual Gary Wolford Memorial Fish Fry and Silver Spring Speedway Reunion this coming Sunday.

Located on the grounds of the restored Latimore Valley Fairgrounds, the EMMR has a number of new displays in the museum, which will be open during the fish fry.

The fish fry started as a way for Wolford, the all-time leading feature winner in area super-sportsman competition, to meet with his friends from the racing world.

The event began at Wolford’s shop in Brogue, but eventually became too big for his property. That’s when he decided to make it a fundraiser for the EMMR and it moved to the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds.

Over the years the event has had many different activities. It has now returned, in large part, to its original format -- a reunion of friends and fans from the now long-shuttered Silver Spring Speedway gathering to relive the history of that famed oval.

This weekend: Williams Grove will open the weekend racing on Friday with the 410 sprint cars being joined by the United Racing Club 360 sprints in a 360/358 sprint challenge.

The Bedford Fairgrounds also has a big super-late-model event planned for Friday with more than $12,000 to the winner.

Saturday, it’s York County Racing Club Night at Lincoln Speedway, with a discount in admission for all card-carrying members of the YCRC. The 410 sprint cars, 358 sprint cars and Penn Mar Vintage cars will be in action.

At Port Royal Saturday, the 410 sprint cars are joined by the super late models and 305 sprint cars.

Selinsgrove hosts the URC 360 sprints on Saturday, along with the super late models and roadrunners.

Path Valley’s Saturday show includes the wingless super sportsmen and the Legends racers.

Hagerstown Speedway offers up the late-model sportsmen, pure stocks and hobby stocks on its Saturday show.

BAPS Motor Speedway kicks off a two-race weekend with its Larry Jackson Tribute Nationals on Saturday evening. The Saturday show at BAPS will include the super sportsmen, limited late models and limited stocks.

Then on Sunday evening, BAPS is right back in action with the Kevin Gobrecht Classic for the 410 sprint cars. The 358 modifieds will join the 410 sprint cars on the BAPS schedule.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (8) 570

2. Danny Dietrich (3) 406

3. Brent Marks (2) 284

4. Justin Peck (1) 264

5. Freddie Rahmer (1) 249

6. Lucas Wolfe 163

7. Dylan Norris (1) 161

8. Logan Wagner (1) 155

9. Chase Dietz 136

10. Buddy Kofoid (1) 119

10. Justin Whittall 119

