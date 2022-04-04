Big weekend looms for area 410 sprint cars, father-son madness and other dirt-track notes

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

There are four 410 sprint events set for the area dirt tracks this weekend.

The touring Lucas Oil super late models visit the area for two events.

BAPS Motor Speedway and Port Royal Speedway will each race on Saturday and Sunday.,

The local racing season got a big boost last weekend when all of the Saturday tracks got their events into the books.

Friday racing at Williams Grove Speedway was postponed by cold, wet weather, but a number of classes finally got to start their seasons on Saturday.

This week some big races dot the local racing calendar.

The touring Lucas Oil super late models visit the area and the 410 sprint cars get a four-race weekend.

It all starts Friday when Williams Grove hopes to get back in action. The 410 sprint cars highlight the Grove’s show with a Yellow Breeches 500 program. The Yellow Breeches races offer $500 just to start the feature.

This year, the Grove will adopt a new qualifying format for its Yellow Breeches races. Timed hot laps will set the heat-race fields. Also on the program at the Grove this week is its first race of the season for the 358 sprints.

The Saturday slate finds the 410 sprint cars going in their first big race at Lincoln Speedway this year. The Weldon Sterner Memorial race honors the memory of a former track promoter. Sterner got his interest in racing as a fan, later fielded cars for the ever-popular Van May and then spent several years as a co-owner/promoter at Lincoln.

In honor of May’s familiar No. 69 car, this race will pay $6,900 to its winner. The 358 sprints are also on Lincoln’s Saturday card.

Port Royal will kick off a two-race weekend on Saturday with Open Wheel Madness. The weekly 410 sprints will be joined by United Racing Club’s winged 360 sprints and the 305 sprints. But that won’t be the only race at the Port this weekend.

Sunday, the Lucas Oil super-late-model race at the Port is that series’ second local race of the weekend. Joining the Lucas Oil cars will be the limited late models.

The Lucas Oil cars come to the area on Saturday for the Conococheague 50 at Hagerstown Speedway. At the Hub City oval in northern Maryland, they will be joined by the pure stocks.

BAPS Motor Speedway also has a two-race weekend planned. Saturday the 602 crate sportsman modifieds are joined by the Legends, street stocks, extreme stocks and limited stocks.

Sunday evening, BAPS welcomes back the 410 sprint cars in a program that also includes the 602 crate sportsman modifieds and the midgets.

Path Valley has both the wingless super sportsmen and the limited late models on its Saturday program.

PIT STOPS

Father-son madness: It’s kind of hard to imagine, but last weekend, two local tracks started their features with a father and a son on the front row of their feature events.

Port Royal’s 410 sprint feature last week saw veteran driver Mike Wagner join his son, four-time defending point champion Logan Wagner, on the front row.

About 35 miles up the road at Selinsgrove Speedway, the super-late-model feature saw Bryan Bernheisel join his father, Jim Bernheisel, on the front row.

Things went better for the Bernheisel family than they did for the Wagners. Bryan outgunned Jim at the start of the Selinsgrove feature and they ran one-two for the entire event. Bryan Bernheisel picked up his first win since suffering serious back injuries early last season at Williams Grove.

At the Port, Mike Wagner made a miscue and spun on the first turn of the feature. On the restart, Justin Whittall got the jump on Logan Wagner and it wasn’t until the race’s midpoint that Logan was able to take the lead and drive on to his first win of the season.

Dietrich moving up the charts: Danny Dietrich came from the 10th starting spot to grab the lead just five laps into the feature at Lincoln on Saturday.

Dietrich went on to score the win, which was his 57th in the 410 sprints at Lincoln. That win moved Dietrich past Bobby Abel and into sixth spot on Lincoln’s all-time sprint win list.

Dietrich now sets his sights on fifth-place Brian Montieth. Montieth, who hasn’t raced since the 2020 season, owns 66 Lincoln wins.

At one point in Lincoln’s feature it looked as if it might be a one-two finish for the Dietrich brothers. Billy Dietrich advanced to second at one point in the race but slipped to fourth behind Tim Wagaman II and Freddie Rahmer at the finish.

Flinner shining at Port Royal: Colton Flinner has had some tough luck in his other races this year, but at Port Royal the super-late-model driver is spot on.

Flinner has won all three super-late-model races contested at the Port this season.

Marks fares well vs. Outlaws: Brent Marks has been very fast in all his local races this season, with a number of top finishes, including a win earlier in the year at Lincoln.

Last weekend he decided to test just how good he really has been this season. Marks traveled to the home state of his co-owner to take on the World of Outlaws at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Texas.

Marks found that he is doing really well. He was able to steal the win away from the Outlaws on Saturday night. It’s interesting to note that Devil’s Bowl is the track that hosted the very first Outlaws race back in 1978.

1. Danny Dietrich (2) 244

2. Anthony Macri (2) 215

3. Justin Peck (1) 179

4. Brent Marks (1) 173

5. Freddie Rahmer (1) 140

6. Dylan Norris (1) 101

7. Lucas Wolfe 80

8. Justin Whittall 79

9. Logan Wagner (1) 70

10. Chase Dietz 69

10. Buddy Kofoid 69

