Racing Xtravaganza returns this weekend at York Expo Center

The Racing Xtravaganza show is set for this weekend at the York Expo Center.

The show hours are 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday.

The show was not held last year becuase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event has been held since the mid-1980s, when it was known as the Dirt Trackin’ Show.

The event has been going strong since its inception in the mid-1980s, when it was known as the Dirt Trackin’ Show. The event still holds closely to its local dirt-track roots, but also offers up something extra for those with interests in other forms of racing.

Many of the new cars for the upcoming season will be on display, along with vendors from the racing parts and novelty sections of the sport. The York County Racing Club will be on hand as always. The YCRC will offer up a bake sale so you can get some goodies to snack on as you tour the show.

Several seminars will be presented during the weekend, although I haven’t found a full listing yet. One program I know about for sure runs from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday. That’s when the show organizers have asked if I would show the work I’ve done thus far in bringing the late Barry Skelly’s eight decades of photographic work from negatives to digital. I have to let you know that I’m only up to the mid-1980s with my work.

Saturday at noon, the show will host an announcers roundtable discussion on the main stage. Late-model racer Alan Sagi, the son of the late famed track announcer Frank Sagi, will host the event, which is to feature veteran Lincoln Speedway announcer Wayne Harper, BAPS Speedway announcer Dave Hare, Selinsgrove Speedway announcer and general manager Steve Inch and PASS 305 sprint announcer Stephanie Dodson, who was once a winning driver with the series.

Another Saturday roundtable will feature racing families. Williams Grove 358 sprint champion Derek Locke will be joined by his father, second-generation driver Howie Locke, who was a multi-time champion with both the super sportsmen and 358 sprints. Also on the panel will be three generations of the Siegel family. Steve Siegel, himself a second-generation driver, with wins and titles in the sprint cars, will join his son, Jim, who is now a winning sprint driver. Jim’s son Jude, who is now a top micro-sprint racer, is also expected.

The Ms. Racing Xtravaganza contest will return this year as well, with the first round at 7 p.m. Friday and the second round at 3 p.m. Saturday.

A weekend-long cornhole challenge will be a part of the show, as well as many other activities.

PIT STOPS

Multiple generations: Speaking of multi-generation racing families, the new Ms. Motorsports, who was crowned two weeks ago at that racing show, comes from a long line of racers as well.

Not only is Morgan Rochelle the third generation of her family in motorsports, but she is also a driver. Rochelle’s first duties as Ms. Motorsports, outside of the show itself, came last weekend at the indoor race in Atlantic City.

It was a busy weekend for Rochelle. She was also racing in the event. Rochelle normally races micro sprints, but for the winter indoor events she has been racing a slingshot car. In addition to many appearances over the weekend, Rochelle also qualified for and competed in the slingshot feature event. That victory-lane photo with winner Brett Beiber found Ms. Motorsports still in her driver’s suit but wearing her crown.

Rochelle’s father, Jason Rochelle, was a top competitor with the Legends series cars and he still ranks near the top of the win lists for those cars at both Lincoln and BAPS speedways. He is the leading Legends winner at BAPS with 16 and tied for second on Lincoln’s list with seven wins.

Morgan Rochelle’s grandfather, Paul “Sandy” Rochelle, was a top modified driver who later switched over to the United Racing Club sprint cars, where he became a series champion.

Racing in a blizzard: Last weekend’s indoor auto racing in Atlantic City went on despite a blizzard outside Boardwalk Hall.

With a major winter storm racing up the East Coast, Atlantic City was one of the harder-hit areas, with more than a foot of snow, but the races went on.

Since the snowfall predictions for Atlantic City varied greatly in the days leading up to the storm, and since set-up and the first practice sessions were set for Thursday, everything was in place before the final predictions for the amount of snowfall were given.

In fact, Friday’s racing program was well underway before snow began to fall in Atlantic City. It was a cold snowy trip from the hall to the motel after Friday’s event, and much the same getting back to the hall on Saturday. The snow had stopped by the time Saturday’s races were completed.

It was a tough way to conduct a racing show, but because so many people, racers and fans had planned a weekend for the event, many were on hand before the snow fell and weren’t leaving until after it had been cleared.

While the crowd for the event wasn’t as large as normal, it was still a pretty good turnout considering the blizzard. Since the hall is used for many different purposes, rescheduling wasn’t possible, so the show went on as planned.

Flores picks up another win: Ryan Flores kept his string of winter indoor racing wins alive Saturday evening. The Team Penske NASCAR tire changer also won in early January at Allentown.

Flores started from the ninth position and worked his way forward in the 40-lap event for the three-quarter midgets. Numerous drivers vied for the lead. Polesitter Shawn Nye led the first lap before fellow front-row-starter Andy Jankiowak took over the top spot. Jankiowak had his hands full with seventh-starter Anthony

Sesely as the race entered its middle stages. The two drivers swapped the front spots several times, with Sesely credited with the official lead on lap 15. Sesely’s lead was short-lived. He dropped from competition with mechanical troubles one lap later.

Fifth-starter Erick Rudolph took up the chase and he and Jankiowak were wheel to wheel when they touched and spun on the 25th lap. That incident turned the lead over to Flores and he would remain on top for the remainder of the event.

In the end, Flores took the $5,000 win over Tim Buckwalter, the Big Diamond modified champion, who had started 20th. Briggs Danner, a wingless 360 sprint star, finished third, with Hard Charger Matt Janisch fourth after starting 25th with a provisional. Rudolph charged back to fifth.

In Friday’s triple 20-lap qualifying features Jankiowak, Sesely and Timmy Catalano were the winners.

Beiber led all 25 laps to claim the Slingshot win over Jared Silfee, Scott Neary, Matt Mertz and Danny Buccafusca.

Dan Marsden started from the pole position, lost the lead three different times, but came back to win the Champ Kart 25-lap feature. Logan Cristafulli, Mike Perry, Jon Keister and Todd Crenshaw completed the top five.

