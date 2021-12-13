Lance Dewease headlines the roll call of track champions for 2021 season

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Lance Dewease and the Donnie Kreitz Jr. race team started the 2021 season with plans to run a limited 410 sprint schedule, just as they had in recent years.

However, when it began to look like a point title at Williams Grove Speedway was within reach, they decided to work toward that goal.

Mission accomplished.

Dewease claimed his seventh career 410 sprint point title at the Cumberland County facility. It was a decade since he last accomplished that feat.

Dewease scored the title over defending champion Freddie Rahmer.

Dewease won the first of his Grove titles back in 1994 and was also the track champion at the Grove in 1996, 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2011.

Dewease’s crown highlighted an impressive list of local track champions for 2021.

Here’s a look at the others:

Other 410 sprint champions: While Rahmer missed out on the Grove title, he did secure his second consecutive 410 sprint point title at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County.

While it was the second title at Lincoln for the third-generation driver, it marked the 13th time that a driver named Fred Rahmer was the Lincoln champion. Freddie’s father, Fred Rahmer, won the Lincoln title 11 times. Fred Rahmer’s first at Lincoln came in 1994.

At Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County, Logan Wagner wrapped up his fourth consecutive 410 sprint point title. Wagner drove the Zemco sprinter to all four of those titles. Like the Rahmers at Lincoln, Port Royal titles are not anything new to the Wagner family. Logan’s father, Mike Wagner, was a two-time champ at the Port as well. Mike Wagner’s first Port Royal title came in 1991.

Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County ran a schedule of limited races for numerous divisions but did name a 410 sprint champion. Danny Dietrich won that title for his first crown at the track. Dietrich has also won titles at Williams Grove and Lincoln.

Of course, as has been well documented here, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri claimed the overall Champion Racing Oil Central Pennsylvania 410 sprint series title. Brad Sweet topped the World of Outlaws 410 sprint season points and Tyler Courtney was the All Star champ in the 410 sprints.

The 358/360 champions: In 358 sprint competition, Derek Locke won his second consecutive point title at Williams Grove, and he did it by winning every race the 358s ran at the Grove this season. As seems to be the theme here, the third-generation driver followed his father onto the point title list at the Grove. Multi-time super-sportsman champion Howie Locke was the Grove’s 358 sprint champion back in 1992.

Steve Owings doubled up on 358 sprint titles this season, winning the crowns at both Lincoln and Trailway. Owings’ title at Lincoln was his first there, while at Trailway it was his third.

Mark Smith won the title in the limited season for 360 sprints at Selinsgrove. Smith has won the title for the 360s at Selinsgrove twice before.

Local racer Jason Shultz was the 2021 United Racing Club sprint champion.

Other champions: Frankie Herr raced to the super-sportsman point title at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County this season. It was Herr’s first at BAPS, but certainly not his first in the super-sportsman ranks, where he’s a past champion on the tour at the now-defunct Silver Spring Speedway and at Williams Grove.

York Haven’s Dave Grube was the 305 sprint champion at Port Royal and Garrett Bard won that crown at Selinsgrove.

The super late models didn’t race regularly at many local tracks but did produce a few local champions. Dylan Yoder got his second Port Royal title, while Jeff Rine topped the points at both Bedford Speedway and Selinsgrove. The title at Selinsgrove was Rine’s 13th there. The first came in 1998.

Devin Hart claimed limited-late-model titles at both Port Royal and Selinsgrove this season.

Dover’s Chase Billet added a BAPS limited-late-model crown to the family legacy. Billet’s father, Mark, is a past champion at both BAPS and Silver Spring, while his uncle, Carl Billet, claimed titles in both the limited- and super-late models all around the area.

Among the local street-stock-type car title holders are York’s Sam Rial at Trailway and Eric Tripp at BAPS. The extreme-stock champions include Hunter Fulton at BAPS and Jake Jones at Selinsgrove.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.