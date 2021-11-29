Kyle Hardy enjoys stock-car season to remember on regional dirt-track circuit

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

No matter the division, Kyle Hardy proved to be a big stock-car winner in 2021.

The Virginia driver raced in the super-late-model, limited-late-model and crate-late-model classes this year and won in all of them.

His season win total topped 30 victories, with the majority coming in the limited and crate classes. Still, his 11 wins in a super late model topped that list as well. Most of Hardy’s wins came in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

He ended the season as the area’s leading winner in the stock-car classes.

In the super-late-model ranks, Gregg Satterlee had eight local wins for second on the list. He won four times at Port Royal and once each at Williams Grove, Hagerstown, Selinsgrove and Bedford.

Jeff Rine was third with five wins, two each at Bedford and Port Royal, and one at Selinsgrove. Newberrytown’s Jason Covert was next with four wins, two at Port Royal and one each at Lincoln and Potomac.

York’s Rick Eckert and Ross Robinson each had three wins. Eckert’s wins came at Port Royal, Delaware International and Plymouth, Indiana, while Robinson won twice at Georgetown, Delaware, and once at Lincoln.

In limited-late-model competition, Devin Hart ranked second to Hardy with eight wins. Hart won three times at Port Royal, twice each at Selinsgrove and Hagerstown, and once at Bedford.

Path Valley champion, Randy Burkholder, had seven wins. All of the wins from the third-generation driver came at Path Valley. Andrew Yoder and Derrick Quade each had five wins, while Dover’s Chase Billet and Trent Brenneman each had four wins.

For the street stocks, Brian Walls, Kody Sites and Cody Kershner each had four wins to top the list. All of Walls’ wins came at BAPS Motor Speedway, while Kershner got his four at Hagerstown. Sites won three at Trailway and one at BAPS.

PIT STOPS

Zearfoss gets $7,000 win: Fresh off his first year of competing full time with the World of Outlaws, local racer Brock Zearfoss ventured west last weekend.

Zearfoss made the most of the trip, ending the weekend with the victory in the Copper Classic at the Queen Creek track in Arizona.

The race was run under the American Sprint Car Series 360 sprint banner and was Zearfoss’ first win with the series. Even a late-race tangle with some lapped cars that ripped off his nose wing couldn’t keep Zearfoss from victory lane and the $7,000 first prize.

The night before, Zearfoss finished second to Sam Hafertepe Jr.

This weekend: The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing and the York County Racing Club will be busy this weekend.

The EMMR will play host to its holiday open house on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is devoted to drag racing, while Sunday will be reserved for dirt-track competition.

The YCRC hosts the return of its annual Christmas party at noon Sunday. The event has been held at the YCRC’s club hall in Zions View for many years but was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club will provide the main course, while each family that attends is asked to bring a covered dish. There will be entertainment for the children and Santa will make an appearance.

Hall of Fame banquet: While on the topic of the YCRC, its Hall of Fame banquet is planned for Jan. 8 at the Wyndham Gardens in West York. Last year’s banquet was canceled, so this one will be a busy one.

Two classes of Hall-of-Fame members will be officially inducted at this banquet. Since there will be so many inductions this year, there won’t be a guest speaker as in years past.

Last year’s class of inductees was announced last January but will be officially inducted at this banquet. Last year’s inductees were: Past Driver, Gary Gollub; Past Owner or Mechanic, Dick Workman; Past Miscellaneous, Tedd Reitz; Present Driver, Brian Montieth; Present Owner or Mechanic, John Trone; and Present Miscellaneous, Peg Baker.

Last year’s Kevin Gobrecht Memorial Special Achievement Award went to all the local tracks for persevering through the pandemic and were presented during the racing season. The Ed Stauffer Memorial Mechanic of the Year award went to Bobby Allen for the performance of his Shark Racing Team.

All these awards will also be presented to this year’s class of inductees as well. Those winners will remain secret until that night.

The Champion Racing Oil Central Pennsylvania sprint Car Series points champion, Anthony Macri, will also be honored.

