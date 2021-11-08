The Showdown at BAPS Motor Speedway will close the curtain on 2021 dirt-track season

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

The Showdown dirt-track program is set for BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday.

The show will feature the 410 sprints, the 358 modifieds and an enduro.

The show at the northern York County track will close the curtain on the 2021 dirt-track season.

Freddie Rahmer is the defending sprint champion for The Showdown.

BAPS Motor Speedway will wrap up the local outdoor racing season this Saturday afternoon with The Showdown.

The final racing event of the season will feature the 410 sprint cars, the 358 modifieds and an enduro. The sprint cars, which have been a part of The Showdown since it was first run in 2010, will race for $5,000 to win at the northern York County facility. The modifieds will race for $4,000 to win, unless more than 35 cars sign in for the race. If that happens, the winner’s share is upped to $5,000. The enduro pays $1,000 to win.

The Showdown's history: The Showdown, which will be held one week after the World of Outlaws concluded their season in Charlotte, was first held in 2010. That year, Chad Layton drove to victory in his family-owned car.

The next two years it was Donnie Kreitz Jr. who scored the victory in his own No. 69k, which is now piloted by Lance Dewease.

Derek Sell scored his only sprint win the following year with his victory in 2013. Sell was driving his father’s No. 20s, which had been driven for most of that season by Fred Rahmer, who retired just before the race. Rahmer had won the central Pennsylvania, Williams Grove and Lincoln point titles in his final year of racing with the car and helped crew the machine for Sell that day.

The late Greg Hodnett claimed his only Showdown victory in 2014, before Danny Dietrich drove to the first of his two Showdown wins in 2015.

Outlaws regular Jacob Allen got his first career sprint win in the race in 2016, while Lance Dewease was the winner in 2017.

Gerard McIntyre Jr. won the 2018 edition, while Dietrich was back in victory lane after the 2019 running of the race.

Last year, Freddie Rahmer won The Showdown for his first win in the event. Rahmer’s win last year came over Shane Stewart, with Logan Schuchart, Anthony Macri and Dewease in the top five.

BAPS sprint action in 2021: So far this season in BAPS sprint action, Dietrich and Brent Marks have each won twice, while two programs have been rained out.

Marks enters the weekend on a hot streak after winning twice in the Carolinas last week. Marks won on Tuesday in an unsanctioned show at the Cherokee Speedway in South Carolina, and then won again last Saturday in the Outlaws' season-ending event on The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

Actually, Marks and Dietrich have similar records at BAPS this season. Both have been in the top two on three occasions. Anthony Macri, who won a United Racing Club 360 race last weekend and is already the central Pennsylvania overall sprint champion this season, also has three top-five finishes in the four sprint races held at BAPS this year.

Ryan Smith has three top fives as well at BAPS this year, while Freddie Rahmer has cracked the top five twice.

The only race held for the 358 modifieds at BAPS this season was won by Billy Pauch Jr., whose father won at the speedway in the sprint cars and modifieds.

Final points race: The race at BAPS will also conclude the 2021 Champion Racing Oil Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series presented by Hoseheads.com.

As mentioned, Macri has already secured the point title in the series, but only 18 points separate second-place Dietrich from third-place Dewease. While not able to advance to third, Rahmer is just 10 points ahead of Marks for fourth place.

The battle for sixth is similar. Chase Dietz is just six points ahead of Logan Wagner. Alan Krimes is locked in eithth, while Justin Peck is just five points ahead of Dylan Cisney in the race for ninth.

Monte Carlo Nite: For those who wish to make a full day of it on Saturday, the York County Racing Club will host its annual Monte Carlo Nite that evening.

Back after a year off for the COVID-19 pandemic, Monte Carlo Nite is popular with many in the local community.

The premise of the event is to gamble for several hours and then use the “winnings” to buy donated prizes at an auction after the gambling has ended.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (9) 1,373

2. Danny Dietrich (5) 1,199

3. Lance Dewease (8) 1,181

4. Freddie Rahmer (6) 1,083

5. Brent Marks (9) 1,073

6. Chase Dietz (3) 660

7. Logan Wagner (3) 654

8. Alan Krimes (2) 598

9. Justin Peck (4) 534

10. Dylan Cisney (1) 529